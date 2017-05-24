50 Global Denim Supply Chain Brands to Join Denimsandjeans Vietnam on June 7 and 8

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With 50 denim companies from 11 countries, the pioneer of Denim Show - Denimsandjeans Vietnam -is ready for their second edition, themed Street Style on June 7-8 at the most premium venuein Vietnam - The Gem Center.

A very timely aggregation of the apparel industry will happen at theDenimsandjeans show in expectation of Vietnam's FTA with EU becoming effective in 2018. In fact, there are other events coming up in anticipation of FTA, including the EU-Vietnam Business Network (EVBN), European Art of Living in Vietnam on June 16-17, 2017, which will host about 80 European companies, including fashion and accessories, food and other industries.

The Denimsandjeans show aims to bring together the denim supply chain in this regionand will showcase talks from internationally renowned experts. There will be a panel discussion, ' Create Denim for the Future with the Care for People and the Planet,' with senior panelists like Denim Connoisseurs Mr. Sanjeev Bahl, Owner of Saitex; Mr. Christian from Bluesign Technologies and Ms. Sara Fesser from G-Star.The session will be moderated by Mr. Bill Watson, MD-Coats, Vietnam on the7th June.

Mr. Stefano Aldigheri, Former Creative Director - 7 For All Mankind, will hold a seminar and the topic would be - Denim Is Dead, Long Live Denim, where he talks about what direction denim has taken and where it is going.

Ms. Dilek Erik, a renowned denim consultant from Turkey will share her views while presenting on, 'Denim Producers Guide To Success In Foreign Market' on the second day, followed by an important session by Mr. Bill Watson on'Vietnam's FTAs with Europe and other regions - An Analysis of Impact on Textile and Apparel.'

The theme of the show is 'Street Style' and brings into focus the important role that denim plays in street wear. Denimsandjeans is also coming up with a show in Bangaloreon September 25-26, themed 'Flexx Menn' and the next one in Dhaka on October 4-5, themed 'Denim Hyggae.'

Denimsandjeans.com has been serving the global denim industry since 2007 through their website and provides various platforms for the industry to come together. Their online platform De-brands also enables global companies to create showrooms and take their products to buyers electronically

