Honda NeuV



TOKYO, May 24, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that "Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem" will be the theme for its exhibition at CES Asia 2017, the consumer electronics and consumer technology tradeshow to be held in Shanghai, China from June 7 through 9, 2017. With this exhibition, Honda will further accelerate its open innovation efforts that utilize AI, big data and robotics technologies to provide new value to enhance the quality of people's lives.The variety of items on display at the Honda booth will include: 1) Honda NeuV, a concept car of an EV commuter equipped with AI technology called an "emotion engine(1)", as well as an automated driving function; 2) Honda Riding Assist, a concept motorcycle that applies Honda's original balance control technology amassed through robotics research; 3) UNI-CUB beta personal mobility device equipped with ROS (Robot Operating System) compatible API(2) which made it possible to operate the device remotely; 4) the "Safe Swarm" concept, Honda's proposal to realize smooth traffic flow using connected car technologies(3); as well as 5) a planned production model of LiB-AID E500, a portable battery inverter power source.Honda will hold a press conference at 11:30 am (local time) on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Honda booth within the venue of CES ASIA. At this press conference, Tsutomu Wakitani, Operating Officer of Honda R&D Co., Ltd. and the head of the new R&D Center X, will deliver a presentation about the future Honda is envisioning as well as the direction that Honda will take with its open innovation efforts.(1) The "emotion engine" is a set of AI technologies developed by cocoro SB Corp., which enable machines to artificially generate their own emotions(2) API - Application Program Interface(3) Internet-connected and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication automotive technologiesAbout CES (Consumer Electronics Show）ASIA 2017Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)Dates: Wednesday, June 7 through Friday, June 9, 2017Location: Shanghai, ChinaVenue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC)Honda booth location: N3 Hall - 3332CES ASIA official website: URL: http://www.cesasia.cn/ (English and Chinese)About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267/NYSE:HMC/LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.