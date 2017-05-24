Fashion Television to Launch in Eutelsat 8W

Channel Announces New Satellite Feed for Middle East and North Africa during CommunicAsia 2017

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based Fashion Television International Limited continues to expand its international market with the launch of Fashion Television Middle East in both HD and SD on the EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite that, together with EUTELSAT 7 West A and the Nilesat satellites, represent the most popular video neighborhood in the Middle East and North Africa. The channelwill launchat 14:00 local time and announced today, May 24, 2017 during CommunicAsia 2017.

Fashion Television's new fashion, lifestyle, and trend-setting line-up, as well as original programs, in June and July on the channel will be broadcasted through Eutelsat on one of the most popular neighborhoods, targeting a rapidly growing audience reaching over 52 million households in the Middle East and North Africa.

"From street style to beauty tips, to fashion weeks and red carpets, anyone in the MENA "[Middle East / North Africa]" region now has access to Fashion Television's popular program featuring the hottest international fashion events, brands, models, photographers - 24 hours per day, 7 days a week," says Fashion Television's Chief Operation Officer, Gleb Livshits, at the announcement at the event held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. "Together with Eutelsat, the network offers its high quality programming now to an audience in a part of the world where consumers' interest in fashion and lifestyle programming has always been high - and they now can specifically see localized programming from the region for the region."

Franco Cataldo, Eutelsat's Deputy Chief Commercial Officer added: "We are delighted to enrich the diverse offer of channels for audiences in the Middle East and North Africa with the addition of Fashion Television."

Exciting new shows to look forward to from the channel include: localized fashion reports Fashion Window Middle East; the brand new docu-series "Fashion 24 Hours", which follows successful fashion industry professionals for an inside look of what a day in their life is really like. Localized programming in Arabic language will start airing in the 3rd quarter of this year, including localized versions of the popular "Fashion News" and coverage of all the top fashion weeks held in Milan, London, Paris and New York.

How to receive Fashion Television HD and SD on Eutelsat 8W (7/8° West)



Fashion Television HD:

Frequency: 11137 MHz Horizontal Polarisation

FEC 3/4

Symbol rate: 27500

Fashion Television SD:

Frequency: 12687 MHz Horizontal Polarisation

FEC 5/6

Symbol rate: 27500

For more information about Fashion Television and its offerings, visit www.fashion.tv

About Fashion Television International

Since its inception in 1985, Fashion Television is the leading fashion authority, having covered fashion events and leading style icons such as Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Betsey Johnson, Naomi Campbell and the late Alexander McQueen for over more than 3 decades in more than 80 countries.

In 2016, Fashion Television was acquired by New York based Fashion One Television LLC.

