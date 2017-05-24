Kinnevik: Financial results for the first quarter 2017 for Global Fashion Group

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today published financial results for the first quarter 2017 for Global Fashion Group, comprising of the regional businesses Lamoda, Dafiti, Namshi, Zalora and The Iconic. In addition, Global Fashion Group and Emaar Malls announced a partnership to develop Namshi.

Summary financials for Global Fashion Group and details on the Namshi partnership can be found on the following pages of this press release.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 83

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

