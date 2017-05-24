Heijmans NV: Heijmans wins tender in Leidsche Rijn Centrum district

Heijmans will be developing and constructing 125 homes for the municipality of Utrecht next to the central shopping area in the Leidsche Rijn Centrum district. This involves urban homes and apartments in a semi-enclosed building block. The contract was awarded to Heijmans on the basis of the plan's high-quality and sustainability. The total project is valued at over € 40 million. Construction will commence in mid-2018, following the development phase, with completion planned approximately two years after that.

The Leidsche Rijn Centrum district is undergoing significant development as a residential area. The development plan will contribute to this through the quality of the homes and the urban style. Furthermore, the project is highly sustainable (due to a combination of measures, including PV cells on the roof and the facade) and has an Energy Performance Coefficient of -0.3. The project is being developed for a broad target group; ranging from young families, seniors and young urban professionals.

The homes will be built next to the - currently under construction - core shopping area in the Leidsche Rijn Centrum district. A key characteristic is the height differential of the area. The design makes optimal use of this, whereby the green public city garden connects with the private gardens within the project and vice versa. The urban plan was developed by Jo Coenen Architects & Urbanists.

