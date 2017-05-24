sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,964 Euro		-0,035
-3,50 %
WKN: A2AA20 ISIN: DE000A2AA204 Ticker-Symbol: DFTK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,965
1,015
08:35
0,956
0,989
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG0,964-3,50 %
PIXIUM VISION SA6,307-0,63 %