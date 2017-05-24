Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Seadrill Limited Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

Highlights

Revenue of $569 million

Operating income of $83 million

EBITDA of $291 million

98% economic utilization

Reported net income of $57 million and diluted net income per share of $0.13

Underlying net income, excluding non-recurring items and non-cash mark to market movements on derivatives, was $22 million and earnings per share was $0.06

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion

Seadrill Limited order backlog of approximately $3.4 billion

Commenting today, Per Wullf, CEO and President of Seadrill Management Ltd., said:

"Tendering activity continues to increase, especially in the North Sea, South-East Asia and Middle-East segments. While competition remains fierce for available work we are well positioned with our scale, young modern fleet and highly skilled workforce.

We remain committed to keeping our units working in the short-term and have successfully re-contracted a number of our available units.

Our priority continues to be to implement our restructuring plan with the right structure and terms for our stakeholders."

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Seadrill 1Q 2017 (http://hugin.info/135817/R/2107304/800265.pdf)

Seadrill Fleet Status 1Q 2017 (http://hugin.info/135817/R/2107304/800268.pdf)



