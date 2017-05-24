Qlik Appoints New Regional Director for Eastern Europe

WARSAW, Poland, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Qlik, the leader of data analysis and visualization software, welcomes Marcin Motel as new Regional Director for EE

Marcin Motel started in his new position as Regional Director EE for Qlik on May 1st. Previously he worked in different management positions for companies such as IBM, Veritas Software, and recently BMC.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514655/Qlik_Logo.jpg )



"Qlik products have great potential in our region as customers are hungry for self-service data visualization and the possibility to optimize their BI infrastructure across the organization. Qlik solutions can quickly bring significant value to any type and size of business that depends on data and wants to successfully manage the current digitalization challenges" - he says.

Marcin Motel underlines that his main goal is to increase the market share of Qlik Solutions in the EE market. "My aim and focus will be to bring Qlik solutions to companies of all sizes in the EE region. Based on our BI Platform approach we can manage all enterprise wide BI requirements for large companies. It's obvious, that there is a massive need for fast and easy to use BI Solutions. The old BI stacks can't fulfil the analytical needs of today's businesses. For small and medium companies, we can offer Qlik Cloud as well and leverage the full power of Qlik Sense for an interesting subscription price" - explains Marcin Motel.

The new Regional Director has broad experience in the IT industry. Graduated from Foreign Trade Faculty of the Warsaw School of Economics in 1994, but started his career a year earlier. Since then he held different positions, including Sales Director in Comp S.A, Regional Channel Manager in EMC, Country Manager in Veritas Software, Computer Associates (CA), Software AG. Marcin has been managing IBM Information Management and Big Data software business in Poland and the Baltic States for 4 years since august 2011. Before joining Qlik, Marcin Motel was BMC Software Territory Manager for Poland. He has a strong background in selling enterprise class software to key customers and partners in Poland and CEE countries.

Marcin Motel likes to spend his spare time with his family and on sports activities such as basketball, cycling, and skiing.

Qlik® is the leading visual analytics platform and the pioneer of user-driven business intelligence. Its portfolio of cloud-based and

on-premise solutions meets customers' growing needs from reporting and self-service visual analysis to guided, embedded and custom analytics, regardless of where data is located. Customers using QlikSense®, QlikView® and Qlik® Cloud, gain meaning out of information from multiple sources, exploring the hidden relationships within data that lead to insights that ignite good ideas. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Qlik does business in more than 100 countries with over 40,000 customers globally.

