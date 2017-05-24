Orange Belgium: Orange Fab, the international accelerator network for start-ups of Orange, expands to Belgium and Luxembourg

Orange Fab, the exclusive international accelerator network, is now open to start-ups located in Belgium and Luxembourg. The main objective of Orange Fab is to create a commercial partnership between the start-ups and the Business Units of Orange. Thanks to Orange Fab, the selected start-ups will be offered specific support to accelerate their development in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as internationally, leveraging the worldwide presence of Orange.

Orange Fab is open to Belgian and Luxembourg start-ups that are developing products and services in sectors like Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, mobile video content, connected objects. Thanks to Orange Fab, Orange supports and promotes the digital talents who will change the way we live and work tomorrow.

Development support

Season 1 will start on 1 September 2017. Interested start-ups/scale-ups can already register their candidatures on the www.orangefab.be (http://www.orangefab.be/) site. Once selected by a committee of Orange leaders and outside experts, these start-ups will be offered 3 months of specific support (participation in events, conferences, advice and support on the important subjects encountered by the enterprise, participation in an international demo day in Paris with all the Orange Fab participants.), defined according to their needs, by recognized experts. During this period each start-up will be in contact with a Business Unit of Orange to identify a possible commercial partnership. Start-ups supported by Orange will also benefit from visibility within a very international dynamic ecosystem, plus powerful acceleration of their development.

To be eligible for the Orange Fab support programme, start-ups must meet a series of criteria: have a currently commercialized product or service (Minimum Viable Product), be active in one of the defined sectors, be located in Belgium or Luxembourg.

Get more information about Orange Fab in Belgium and in Luxembourg: www.orangefab.be (http://www.orangefab.be/)

About Orange Fab

Orange Fab is an international accelerator network for start-ups from the Orange Group programme, now active in 14 countries. The main objective of Orange Fab is to create a commercial partnership between the start-ups and the Business Units of Orange. It will also help start-ups develop their business and activities. The network Orange Fab is designed to be a launch pad for start-ups to accelerate their growth along with their local and international visibility.

Orange Fab has already contributed to the development of nearly 250 start-ups worldwide since the programme was launched in 2013. Orange has established partnerships with some of them, like (for example):

Textolife

The start-up Textolife offers the transformation of ephemeral virtual conversations (SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, emojis and Messenger) into a quality personalised book, or a PDF document. This start-up, accelerated by Orange Fab France in 2016, has established a commercial partnership with Orange in France. With this partnership, Orange clients can save their conversations in Orange Cloud, and print or share their chosen conversations with friends and family.

FAMOCO

FAMOCO, the laureate of Season 3 of Orange Fab France, markets a unique solution for secure professional NFC mobile terminals running Android. The solution is designed for enterprises looking for NFC readers that will allow easy and secure mobile deployment of their professional applications. Within the framework of a commercial partnership, FAMOCO is accompanying Orange in the deployment of the Orange Money service in Africa. In Belgium, FAMOCO terminals are used to securely identify prepaid clients in seconds.

Orange Digital Ventures recently invested in the start-up during their latest funding round.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

