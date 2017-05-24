Solidium Oy: Solidium invests in Konecranes Plc

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries."Konecranes fits perfectly into Solidium's portfolio. The appealing factors for us are the company's strong market position combined with supreme technological expertise in the engineering industry value chain. Konecranes is a very interesting investment target and provides us with an opportunity for value creation. As Terex has now sold down its stake in Konecranes, the investment done by Solidium strengthens and stabilizes Finnish ownership in the company", says Solidium's Managing DirectorManaging Director Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0) 10 830 8905www.solidium.fi/en (http://www.solidium.fi/en)