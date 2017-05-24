ClearPeople Select Deltek's Agency Management Solution to Improve Visibility and Project Reporting

London-based digital strategy and technical consultancy has chosen Deltek's agency management solution to support future growth and provide one version of truth across its business

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that ClearPeople has selected Deltek's agency management solution to support the future growth of its business. ClearPeople will use Deltek, the creative industry's leading agency management solution, to improve visibility across its entire project portfolio and ensure consistent resource and project management processes to allow all creative, technical and administrative staff to focus on the delivery of exceptional work to its clients.

Founded in 2003,ClearPeople is a Consultagency - a hybrid business that offers technical consulting with digital agency services. Located in London, U.K., and Alicante, Spain, ClearPeople specialises in delivering digital transformation.

To keep up with the fast-moving and complex nature of its services, ClearPeople required an agile agency management system to provide real-time visibility into project progress and budgets, and handle complex resourcing requirements. With Deltek as its single, integrated agency management system, ClearPeople will be able to be proactive, rather than reactive, to the changing needs of its business now and in the future.

Deltek's intuitive, user-friendly interface will enable the entire business to schedule projects and resources quickly, monitor delivery and budgets, and have full visibility of performance against KPI's. With mobile capabilities and Outlook integration, all staff can submit timesheets in one click, and not be hindered by process or administration taking them away from service delivery. Together, these capabilities will empower decision-making and ensure the profitable delivery of projects.

"As we have grown our business, the need for better visibility and control across each of our client and project portfolios has grown exponentially. Disjointed processes and a lack of robust business intelligence were proving troublesome, and that is not how we wanted to be making decisions or managing our business for the ultimate success of our clients. Deltek provides a simple to use, yet functionally-rich agency management system that we will use to unite our business and give us confidence in our operations for the future," said Barry Wakelin, Operations Director at ClearPeople.

"We are extremely excited to have been selected as ClearPeople's agency management software partner. The creative vision and technical expertise ClearPeople brings to every one of its projects requires a combination of precision and agility, and that is what Deltek delivers. As the industry's leading agency management software, we help all of our clients improve visibility, take control of process, and ultimately improve their bottom lines through more robust project and resource management," said Fergus Gilmore, Deltek's VP and Managing Director, UK & CE.

About ClearPeople

ClearPeople is a Consultagency' - a hybrid breed of business offering technical consulting with digital agency services. ClearPeople employ a team of "bright, expert and human" digital Consultagents in London and Alicante, specialising in delivering digital transformation. They help bridge the gap between business, marketing and information technology, bringing these sometimes disparate and traditionally unconnected worlds together.

Learn more at: http://www.clearpeople.com

About Deltek

Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms and other project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 22,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimize resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek - Know more. Do more.® www.deltek.com

