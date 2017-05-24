Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä propellers and shaft generator system chosen for two new RoRo vessels

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 24 May 2017 at 11 am EET

The technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded the contract to supply controllable pitch propellers (http://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/propulsors-gears/propellers/wartsila-controllable-pitch-propeller-systems) and Power Take Off / Power Take Home (PTO/PTH) shaft generator systems (https://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/power-systems/shaft-generator) for two new RoRo vessels being built at the Uljanik shipyard in Croatia. The ships have been ordered by the Luxembourg based operator, CLdN Ro-Ro SA. There is an option for an additional two vessels. The orders with Wärtsilä were booked in December 2016 and February 2017.

Wärtsilä will supply the vessels with its latest design, WCP G-hub, which is optimised for high power density. The Wärtsilä scope also includes the propeller shaft line system including propulsion controls (http://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/propulsors-gears/propulsion-control-systems/wartsila-propulsion-control-systems), as well as a stern tube package with seals and bearings, intermediate shaft line bearings, and accessories. The propellers will be designed via the OPTIDESIGN method. This uses Wärtsilä's advanced CFD technology to optimise the interaction between the propeller and hull in order to reach the highest possible performance.

The Wärtsilä shaft generator system is not only able to generate power to the mains from the main engine, but is also able to function as a motor should the main engine be inoperable for any reason, thus enabling the ship to return to port.

Wärtsilä has more than 100 years of experience in the design and production of reliable, high performance propeller systems. Similarly, Wärtsilä has some 50 years of experience in shaft generator system technology. The PTO/PTH solutions for these vessels are, therefore, based on proven and reliable systems. Operational reliability is a key requirement for RoRo companies since they typically are committed to strict timetable schedules.

"Wärtsilä is well established in the field of shaft generators with more than 470 systems as case references. The efficiency of our latest technology ensures both reliability and a short return on investment. We have a good relationship with the Uljanik yard and are happy to be working with them on this project," says Peter Rogers, Director, Power Conversion, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"We very much appreciate Wärtsilä's technological strength in controllable pitch propeller and shaft generator solutions. We also enjoy strong support from the company, not only with outstanding products of the highest quality, but also with their readiness to listen to and understand our needs," says Mr Bojan Blagonic, Project Leader, Uljanik.

When delivered, the 211 metre long ships will operate on routes in the North Sea. They will have 5500 metres of lane space for vehicles. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in December 2017.

Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/EJ0fbXVQqyNA28X0HcP-Zr/*/Uljanik.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true) (copyright CLdN Ro-Ro SA)

Caption: Wärtsilä has been awarded the contract to supply controllable pitch propellers and shaft generator systems for two new RoRo vessels being built for CLdN Ro-Ro SA.

