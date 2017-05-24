sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 24

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Notice of Annual General Meeting
24 May 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 2017 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL on Friday, 23 June 2017 at 12.15 p.m.

The Notice of AGM has today been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Accounts and Notice of AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and are also available on the Company's website at: www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com.

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sharon A Williams
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


