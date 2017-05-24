Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Sberbank: Books closed for Sberbank's stock exchange bonds of BO-19 series in the amount of 15 billion rubles 24-May-2017 / 10:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Books closed for Sberbank's stock exchange bonds of BO-19 series in the amount of 15 billion rubles* *May 23 2017, Moscow* - Today Sberbank has closed a book for its BO-19 Series certificated interest-bearing non-convertible exchange-traded bearer bonds issue with mandatory centralized custody. The coupon rate was set at 8.30% p.a. The bonds have a ten years maturity from placement date with 4 year put option. Sberbank CIB together with Gazprombank and Rosselkhozbank acted as Arrangers. The book was oversubscribed nearly 2.0 times, which provided for record low spread to the Federal Loan Bonds (OFZ). This placement represents the next step of execution of Sberbank's strategy of long-term presence at Russian local debt market. The placement of bonds is scheduled for May 30, 2017 at Moscow Exchange. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Sberbank 19 Vavilova St. 117997 Moscow Russia Phone: +7-495-957-57-21 E-mail: media@sberbank.ru Internet: www.sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Listed: Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt; London, Moscow Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 4226 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 576831 24-May-2017

