Mittwoch, 24.05.2017

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: New board member in Hydro

The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA on Tuesday approved Svein Kåre Sund as new member of Hydro's Board of Directors for a period of 2 years. Sund replaces Ove Ellefsen as one of the Board's three employee representatives. Billy Fredagsvik and Sten Roar Martinsen was re-elected for a period of 2 years.

After Tuesday's election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of chair Dag Mejdell, deputy chair Irene Rummelhoff, Finn Jebsen, Thomas Schulz, Liv Monica Bargem Stubholt, Marianne Wiinholt, and the employee-elected board members Billy Fredagsvik, Sten Roar Martinsen and Svein Kåre Sund.

 

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com (mailto:stian.hasle@hydro.com)

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com (mailto:Halvor.Molland@hydro.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)