Norsk Hydro: New board member in Hydro

The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA on Tuesday approved Svein Kåre Sund as new member of Hydro's Board of Directors for a period of 2 years. Sund replaces Ove Ellefsen as one of the Board's three employee representatives. Billy Fredagsvik and Sten Roar Martinsen was re-elected for a period of 2 years.

After Tuesday's election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of chair Dag Mejdell, deputy chair Irene Rummelhoff, Finn Jebsen, Thomas Schulz, Liv Monica Bargem Stubholt, Marianne Wiinholt, and the employee-elected board members Billy Fredagsvik, Sten Roar Martinsen and Svein Kåre Sund.

