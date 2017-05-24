Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2017) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram software solutions, today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options to the directors of the Company as remuneration for their contributions to the Company as members of the board and board committees. The options are exercisable at $0.105 per share for five years from the date of grant and vest immediately. The Company also issued 125,000 stock options to Etienne Grima, the Company's CEO, in accordance with his employment agreement. The options are exercisable at $0.0675 per share for five years from the date of grant and vest immediately. The grants are subject to the provisions of the Company's Stock Option Plan, the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm's patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for the diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

