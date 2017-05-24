SB Energy - the renewables development arm of Japanese telecoms giant SoftBank - has switched on a 32.3 MW solar array in Yusui, Kagoshima prefecture.The project - which was built on a 36.2-hectare plot of land - will annually generate enough electricity to supply power to roughly 9,880 homes, according to an online statement. Mitsubishi UFJ Leasing has taken a 50% stake in the installation, with SB Energy holding the remaining share. Beyond outlining the stake split, they did not disclose the terms of the arrangement. The Kagoshima array is the third major project that SB Energy and Mitsubishi UFJ Leasing have jointly announced this year. In March, they bought an operational 29.8 MW solar array in the city of Tomakomai, on the island ...

