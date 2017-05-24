Array Technologies Provides Solar Trackers for Facebook Facility, Opens New Office in Europe

The global leader will showcase its time-proven solar tracking technology at booth A4.380 at Intersolar Europe 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Array Technologies, Inc., the global leader in cumulative solar tracking experience, today announced that it will partner with Affordable Solar to install trackers at Facebook's upcoming data center located in Los Lunas, New Mexico, USA. The company also announced that it has opened a new office in Madrid, Spain to better serve its growing global customer base in Europe. The Intersolar AWARD finalist will be onsite at the upcoming Intersolar Europe event and can be found at exhibition booth A4.380.

Array Technologies is partnering with local companies to bring solar tracking power to Facebook's new data center in New Mexico. Array has been selected to provide trackers for three 10 MW-AC sites to help Facebook's newest data center be powered 100 percent by renewable energy. The global leader in solar tracking was chosen for this project due to its high reliability, which will allow Facebook to deliver 100 percent server uptime over the 30-year design life of the trackers.

"With decades of innovation and experience under our belt, we're excited to see large global brands like Facebook adopting renewable energy solutions," said Ron Corio, CEO of Array Technologies. "Solar technology should be designed and built to withstand the test of time. Array is proud to deliver the only time-proven solar tracker to utility-scale project owners around the world."

Alongside engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Affordable Solar, Array will install trackers throughout 2017 and complete the first of three 10 MW-AC installations by the beginning of 2018. Affordable Solar was awarded the contract by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) to build the three sites.

Affordable Solar President, Kevin Basselleck, says "We'll be partnering with Array Technologies, an Albuquerque-based manufacturer of the tracking systems that allow the solar modules to follow the sun throughout the day. They are a global leader in solar trackers and a tremendous local success story. We're proud to deploy more of their systems right here in New Mexico."

Array Technologies has also recently expanded with a new office in Madrid, Spain. This announcement is the latest of many new international offices to open, including Australia, Mexico and the MENAT region. The mission of the Spain office, led by Director of International Sales and Business Development Martin Mitscher, is to provide additional support to Array's growing international customer base headquartered in Europe.

"As the global market for utility-scale tracked solar expands, so too does Array," said Mitscher. "We're delighted to add Madrid, Spain to Array's fast-growing list of international offices to provide these clients the same level of service and customer experience as our trusted partners in the US."

Array's innovative DuraTrack HZ v3 was recently selected as a finalist for the prestigious Intersolar AWARD due to its streamlined design, flexibly linked architecture and stow-free strategy, which combined offer the lowest cost of ownership and highest reliability. As a part of Array's finalist status, President Thomas Conroy will present at the Intersolar Europe conference on Wednesday, May 31st at 12:00. Interested parties can view the DuraTrack HZ v3 and meet the Array Technologies team at booth A4.380, May 31-June 2 in Munich, Germany.

About Array Technologies:

Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.

