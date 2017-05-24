Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded technical bid advisor assignment for integrated water and power plant project in Qatar

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 24 May 2017 at 12:00 (CEST)

Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has awarded the "Facility E" Integrated Water and Power Plant (IWPP) advisory mandate to a team led by Ernst & Young, including Pöyry as Technical Bid Advisor. The project will be executed in cooperation with DLA Piper as Legal Advisor.

Pöyry's assignment includes preparation of the Request for Bids (RFB) package for procurement of additional power and water production capacity, RFB Clarifications, Bid clarifications and evaluation.

Pöyry will also have a leading role in deliverables connected to Site Investigation, Basic Concept Report, Geotechnical and Environmental report, Power and Water Grids Impact Studies. Pöyry will also assist in resolution of technical issues in the technical offers with Bidders and provide Technical input and advice throughout the course of Project Procurement.

Kahramaa has the responsibility to ensure the forecasted demands for power and water are addressed in an efficient and timely manner. To meet forecast development in the State of Qatar for the years from 2020, Kahramaa has determined that there is a requirement for additional power generation and potable water production in the range of 2,500 MW and 130 MIGD respectively. To meet these requirements, a new power generation and potable water production facility is planned to be constructed at "Facility E".

"Water is the foundation for all life on Earth, you cannot get more fundamental than that. We at Pöyry are extremely proud to have been selected for this most important project from which so much depends for Qatar", says Dr Michael Gruenenfelder, Pöyry's Regional Director of Thermal & Renewable Energy.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2017.

Did you know? Pöyry's experts helped to deliver the largest combined power and desalination plant of its kind in the world, which converts more than 1 billion litres of seawater into potable water each day.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

