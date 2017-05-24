sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Danone, Nestle, General Mills & Kellogg

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Health and Wellness Food market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing need for probiotic products and demand for functional foods. Probiotics are among the main ingredients in digestive health food products, which is a key segment of functional food. Some of the leading probiotic brands include Yakult, Activia, and Chobani. They are used as functional ingredients in other food categories such as fruit juices. These products are significant sources of vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The bacteria present in these products are good for the digestive system.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in demand from older population. Poor dietary habits and absence of physical activity have an adverse effect on people's health and can lead to major medical problems. These problems are more prevalent in older people than younger generation. Between 2010-2050, less developed countries will witness high growth in older population compared with developed countries. Improved life expectancy and decline in fertility are the prime reasons for the rise in older population. Older people are more likely to develop chronic diseases and digestive disorders due to low immunity levels. So, they are becoming more health conscious and are adopting functional foods to prevent diseases and disorders related to the digestive system and reduce blood sugar level.

Key vendors

  • Danone
  • Nestlé
  • General Mills
  • Kellogg

Other prominent vendors

  • Fifty 50 Foods
  • Arbonne International
  • Abbott Nutrition
  • BSN
  • Glanbia
  • Arla Food
  • Amy's Kitchen
  • Albert's Organics
  • Clif Bar
  • Gaia Herbs
  • Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems
  • Yakult

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv8xrv/global_health_and

