Research and Markets - Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Danone, Nestle, General Mills & Kellogg

The Global Health and Wellness Food market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2017-2021.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing need for probiotic products and demand for functional foods. Probiotics are among the main ingredients in digestive health food products, which is a key segment of functional food. Some of the leading probiotic brands include Yakult, Activia, and Chobani. They are used as functional ingredients in other food categories such as fruit juices. These products are significant sources of vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The bacteria present in these products are good for the digestive system.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in demand from older population. Poor dietary habits and absence of physical activity have an adverse effect on people's health and can lead to major medical problems. These problems are more prevalent in older people than younger generation. Between 2010-2050, less developed countries will witness high growth in older population compared with developed countries. Improved life expectancy and decline in fertility are the prime reasons for the rise in older population. Older people are more likely to develop chronic diseases and digestive disorders due to low immunity levels. So, they are becoming more health conscious and are adopting functional foods to prevent diseases and disorders related to the digestive system and reduce blood sugar level.
Key vendors
- Danone
- Nestlé
- General Mills
- Kellogg
Other prominent vendors
- Fifty 50 Foods
- Arbonne International
- Abbott Nutrition
- BSN
- Glanbia
- Arla Food
- Amy's Kitchen
- Albert's Organics
- Clif Bar
- Gaia Herbs
- Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems
- Yakult
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
