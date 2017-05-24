The Chinese PV manufacturer has agreed to provide its Eagle series solar panels for undisclosed solar fishery projects being developed by Jing Bei New Energy. It did not disclose the terms of the deal.Jing Bei New Energy said that for the past several years, it has been looking for innovative ways to integrate its PV technologies with a range of infrastructure projects. It claimed that the return on investment is "more attractive" with PV installations that are paired with aquaculture businesses. "Dual-use solar power in fishery is an innovative approach and now a thing," said a company spokesperson in an online statement. The two companies did not reveal the location of the planned fishery installations. However, they did say that they expect the projects to produce 110 GWh of electricity per year, following completion. The undisclosed fishery ...

