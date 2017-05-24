Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-05-24 12:42 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24 May 2017



Report No. 12/2017







Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)



Thomas F. Borgen 338



Tonny Thierry Andersen 202



Lars Stensgaard Mørch 191



Jim Ditmore 185



Glenn Söderholm 192



Gilbert Kohnke 172



Jacob Aarup-Andersen 172



Jesper Nielsen 146



For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632888