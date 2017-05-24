FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, today highlighted the company's unique approach to addressing the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance challenges, as well as its inclusion in a recent report by Gartner titled, Market Guide for Data-Centric Audit and Protection(1). Organizations now have exactly 12 months to comply with the data privacy requirements of the GDPR, which applies to any company that controls or processes the personal data of European Union (EU) citizens -- regardless of that company's physical geographic location -- and brings potential fines for non-compliance of up to EUR 20 million or 4% of the violating company's annual revenue, whichever is greater.

In the recent report by Gartner, the firm states, "Data-centric audit and protection (DCAP) vendors are rapidly adding capabilities organically and through acquisition, especially in response to increased data thefts and rapidly changing compliance landscape (such as the new General Data Protection Regulation [GDPR] for Europe, due in 2018). Only a few vendors have already achieved broad coverage both on-premises and in the cloud."

In the Market Guide, Dataguise was included among many as a Representative Vendor with capabilities to support GDPR initiatives, but was the only vendor listed as providing a full range of data-centric auditing and protection capabilities. According to Gartner, this includes simple monitoring and alerting, the ability to integrate policies across all data silos covered, data classification of structured and unstructured information, integrated data discovery of both structured and unstructured data, application user access control, data protection policy enforcement, and behavioral analytics to reduce both false positives and false negatives. The report provides a number of market recommendations to help in the selection of the appropriate data governance solution in supporting organizational needs.

GDPR, which was passed to strengthen and unify data protection for all individuals within the EU, requires organizations to take technical and organizational measures in the orchestration of industry-standard information security frameworks. As a result, many organizations will require important technology upgrades to help them meet such requirements. Dataguise is the only provider of sensitive data governance solutions to deliver end-to-end protection to assist with the GDPR and other regulatory compliance requirements -- complete with detection of sensitive elements, visibility into entitlements, protection in the form of masking and encryption combined with RBAC-decryption, and monitoring of sensitive data access by users. Dataguise DgSecure provides this functionality for sensitive data on premises and in the cloud, without requiring customers to write a single line of code.

"It is critical that enterprises operating in the EU establish a comprehensive sensitive data governance approach to accelerate compliance with this new regulation," said Manmeet Singh, CEO, Dataguise. "DgSecure is one of the few data security and compliance platforms capable of operating seamlessly across a broad range of IT environments on-premises and in the cloud. This flexibility allows individual business units, sharing a common data source, to set their own data access policies while maintaining centralized policy control and/or decentralized control with broad policy guidance from a central entity. The solution will play a critical role for global organizations determined to maintain the highest levels of GDPR compliance."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dataguise

Dataguise gives data-driven enterprises a simple, powerful solution for global sensitive data governance. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

