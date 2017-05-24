Company Achieves National Listing with Rewe Group

Adds 2,400 Retail Stores in German Market

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (the "Company"; or "Amira" NYSE: ANFI), a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded packaged specialty rice and other related food products, with sales across five continents around the world, announced today that it has successfully expanded its distribution footprint in Germany by obtaining a national listing with Rewe Group ("Rewe"), a major German retailer. Amira's German subsidiary, AMIRA BASMATI RICE GMBH EUR currently sells its Amira, Atry, Sadry, Sativa, Scheherazade and Sultan brands into more than 4,000 retail stores in Germany and in neighboring European countries. The national listing in Germany with Rewe will increase total distribution in the German region to approximately 6,400 retail stores.

Karan A Chanana, Amira's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased to add to our geographic footprint in Germany and to further grow this geographic market for us."

Tobias Strerath, CEO of AMIRA BASMATI RICE GMBH EUR added, "We have worked hard over the years to service this account and we are very excited to see these efforts come to life with a national listing for our ATRY brand. This retail win is a confirmation of our hard work and dedication to the business."

About Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Founded in 1915, Amira has evolved into a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded packaged specialty rice and other related food products, with sales across five continents around the world. The Company generates the majority of its revenue through the sale of Basmati rice, a premium long-grain variety of rice grown only in the geographically indicated region of the Indian sub-continent, as well as other specialty rice. It sells its products under its flagship Amira brand, as well as other Company owned brands and third party brands. The Company expanded its product offerings in recent years to include other value-add categories such as edible oils and organics. The Company also sells other products such as wheat, barley, legumes and other produce to large institutional customers. The Company's fourth generation leadership has built on a rich, century-old legacy and transformed Amira from a local family-run business to a publicly listed, globally focused packaged food company with a global leadership position in the high growth Basmati rice sector. Amira sells its products through a broad distribution network in both the developed and emerging markets. The Company's global headquarters are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it also has offices in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Amira Nature Foods Ltd is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "ANFI."

For more information, please visit www.amira.net.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "except," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. There is no assurance that our current expectations and projections are accurate. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our goals and strategies;

our operations and expansion plans;

our future business development, results of operations, financial condition and financial statements;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights;

projected revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, profits, adjusted profits, earnings, adjusted earnings and other estimated financial information;

our ability to maintain strong relationships with our customers and suppliers;

governmental policies regarding our industry; and

the impact of legal proceedings.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and you should read these statements in conjunction with the risk factors disclosed in "Risk Factors" appearing in Amira's Annual Reports found on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Those risks are not exhaustive. We operate in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

