Business Transformation Today LLC: Business Transformation Today Launches in Collaboration with SAP's Cloud Platform Team at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW

LAKE GENEVA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / Business Transformation Today LLC (BTT) launched its digital publishing business for the SAP ecosystem, at the SAP SAPPHIRE NOW conference in Orlando, Florida. BTT provides SAP customers with intelligence for management decisions in the digital economy.

BTT is unlike the blizzard of success stories, use cases, and opinion blogs that software companies and business magazine publishers produce. While industry analysts compare technology products, services, and producer sales results, BTT and its In-Memory Apps Institute focuses on business problem-solving in the disruptive digital economy. The BTT mission is to help SAP customer executives and managers make decisions that enhance their organizational value to adapt and better compete in the digital economy.

BTT's In-Memory Apps Institute is designed for C Suite/Sr. Line of Business (LoB) Executives. Digital subscriptions provide interactive dashboards that deliver customized intelligence for each pillar on SAP's digital transformation road map. The intelligence is used to determine transformative business needs, measure an organization's digital economy business challenges, show gaps where they exist in comparison to market leaders, and finally prioritize decisions to invest in solutions (technology, apps and services) that drive competitive advantage.

NGA Human Resources is BTT's kickoff SAP Business Partner. NGA HR apps extend SuccessFactors functionality with 5 apps and complimentary services, including a bundle offer soon to be available via the BTT apps bundle configurator. BTT pre-configured solution bundles of technologies, apps and services will be featured in BTT subscriptions. These are focused on high priority business challenges to make it easier for SAP customers to make decisions.

Publisher/President Rick Felt says: "SAP customer J.P. Bilbrey, CEO of The Hershey Company, was recently quoted on SAP's website. He believes the speed at which these things are happening is more dramatic than ever before, and, to help the company identify all the right priorities is one of the most important things a CEO does. The BTT digital subscription experience is a virtual executive focus group in which SAP customers can engage and learn how to prioritize digital economy decisions for investments in technologies (cloud and on premise) that extend and accelerate the benefits of SAP solutions."

ASUG, the SAP Users Group, is collaborating with BTT to provide customer research and content. The content is blended by BTT with 3rd Party data, installed in the BTT interactive executive dashboard, and SAP customer executives add their organization's data to evaluate their competitive gaps. The dashboard's algorithms generate customized intelligence for executives that cannot be obtained anywhere else.

The SAP Cloud Platform team is collaborating with BTT, to help customers protect their SAP investment, as customers tackle transformative business challenges on their journey within SAP's roadmap. Unlike SAP's technical online community, BTT's business focus minimizes customer investment risk.

Business problem-solving innovation forums - for Line of Business Managers and supporting IT - are a vital element of the BTT digital subscription. These forums help managers overcome the challenges their senior executives prioritize for purchase decisions. BTT's online configurator resides next to the innovation forums to make it easy to evaluate 3rd Party apps details, features, and price parameters, for solutions that run on SAP Cloud Platform.

Mr. Felt says: "BTT's digital intelligence subscription compliments a boatload of digital transformation blogs and use cases SAP publishes. Our intelligence is aligned with each step in a customer decision process, as defined by IDG Enterprise studies. We cover the five large cost areas of a business or government bureau, and that's key to overcome competitive disruption for an organization to adapt and survive."

SAP's CEO, Bill McDermott, recently said it is time to simplify, time to innovate, and time to leverage digital connectivity. To support this mission, BTT's CEO, Mark Dendinger, states: "Since SAP and their business partners provide the consulting and integration services to SAP customers, we decided to arrange for SAP customers to receive BTT digital subscriptions as a valuable gift from SAP certified partners. After all, SAP Cloud Platform is emerging and customers are learning how to leverage apps and services on the platform. We bring an intelligent methodology to the table in prioritizing a company's investment into extending their SAP solution." Opportunities for SAP partners to deliver digital subscription packs to customers will be available this May.

SAP's digital transformation pillar, Workforce Engagement, is on deck as BTT's first dashboard. BTT's executive expert for this dashboard, Jim Villwock, a previous Fortune 500 CFO and current CEO of Human Investment Advisory, says: "Closing strategic gaps between CEOs and employees are keys to increasing company revenues, profits, and competitiveness. Transformative apps are significant in gaining the most value out of today's disruptive digital economy."

For more information, contact Rick Felt, BTT President. rfelt@biztrantoday.com 262-215-3375.

SOURCE: Business Transformation Today