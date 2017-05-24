MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTCQB: SYATF) is pleased to announce that is has launched its full booster portfolio and Uniden® U620 rugged device at Staples.ca.

Staples.ca features more than a quarter of a million products and a network of more than 300 stores across Canada. The chain offers more products than ever before, including technology, facility and breakroom supplies, furniture, safety supplies, medical supplies, and Print & Marketing services. Staples.ca will sell Siyata's full range of Uniden® cellular signal booster kits, along with its Uniden® U620 rugged device.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, stated, "Staples.ca is a leading e-commerce retailer for cellular products in Canada, and we are excited to partner with them to offer both our booster portfolio, as well as our rugged mobile device."

In North America, 80% of cellular calls are made indoors, the area with the lowest probability of cellular coverage, leaving approximately 75M homes and commercial buildings experiencing dropped calls, and slow download speeds. Siyata is targeting a very large-scale market of users that experience weak cell phone coverage in buildings, in remote locations where coverage is spotty, or while on the go.

View Siyata's booster portfolio at Staples.ca here.

The Uniden® U620 is the perfect mobile device partner for use in agriculture, security, construction, mining, forestry and many other industries the Company already targets with its Uniden® connected-vehicle devices. The powerful, multi-functional cellular phone by Uniden® is based on an Android operating system, with all the features expected in an ultra-rugged device, plus the ability to support the leading Push-to-Talk software options for instant communication.

View the Uniden® U620 at Staples.ca here.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada makes it easy to make more happen with more products and more ways to shop. Through its world-class retail, online and delivery capabilities, Staples lets customers shop however and whenever they want, whether it's in-store, online, on mobile devices, or through the company's innovative buy online, pick up in store option. Staples offers more products than ever, such as technology, facilities and breakroom supplies, furniture, safety supplies, medical supplies, and Print and Marketing services. Consistently ranked as one of Canada's top ten companies in Marketing Magazine's Marketing/Leger Corporate Reputation Survey, Staples is dedicated to offering customers the highest level of service. Staples Canada also is invested in a number of corporate giving programs that actively support environmental, educational and entrepreneurial initiatives in Canadian communities from coast to coast. Visit www.staples.ca for more information, or visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy

VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com