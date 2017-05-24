MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN)(CNSX: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of innovative microbial technology products, is pleased to announce that it has been admitted to the Global Soil Partnership (GSP), hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

"I am pleased to announce that Earth Alive is continuing to take on a leadership role in the business community in the area of microbial fertilizers", stated Michael Warren, CEO of Earth Alive. "As we expand our international markets, we remain committed to delivering solutions for the sustainable management of soils, through the use of Earth Alive Soil Activator® to help farmers maintain healthy soils and reverse soil degradation."

Frederic Perron-Welch, Director, Sustainable Development, noted, "Soil is a finite natural resource, but there is increasing degradation of global soil resources, in part due to unsustainable agricultural practices. The increasing degree and extent of soil degradation threatens this resource and urgent action is needed to reverse the trend and ensure food production for present and future generations. Exchanging knowledge and technologies with other stakeholders in the Partnership will help create healthy and productive soils for a more food secure world."

Simon Neufeld, Chief Agronomist, added "Nutrient depletion reveals itself very quickly in the fragile soils farmed in many of the regions where food security is the biggest problem. It is necessary for us to apply innovative solutions to improve soil health for the future, not just preserve the soil of the present." He concluded, "As a member of GSP, we have the opportunity to participate in transformational partnerships that encourage sustainable soil management around the world."

About the Global Soil Partnership

The Global Soil Partnership (GSP) is a mechanism to develop a strong interactive partnership and enhanced collaboration and synergy of efforts between all stakeholders, from land users to policy makers. One of the key objectives of the GSP is to improve the governance and promote sustainable management of soils. The GSP has become an important partnership where global soil issues are discussed and addressed by multiple stakeholders. The vision of the GSP is to improve governance of the limited soil resources of the planet in order to guarantee healthy and productive soils for a food secure world, as well as support other essential ecosystem services. The mission of the GSP is to develop awareness and contribute to the development of capacities, build on best available science, and facilitate/contribute to the exchange of knowledge and technologies among stakeholders for the sustainable management and use of soil resources.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and 2) dust control for the mining industry.

