Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar celebrates ground breaking of its new facility in Ljungby, Sweden

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, officially broke ground on a new facility in Ljungby, Sweden, today, on 24 May 2017. The new Business, Innovation and Technology Centre in Ljungby will focus on strengthening Kalmar's expertise in digital business development, research and development, prototype production and testing of mobile equipment and related services. The centre will create new business and job opportunities in Southern Sweden especially in the area of digitalisation.

Dan Pettersson, Senior Vice President, Mobile Equipment, Kalmar, said, "This is a very important day and the starting point of a new era for Kalmar. This long-term investment will help us utilise the vast possibilities provided by digitalisation in developing our offering further. We will gather our extensive competence at one facility and strengthen our way of working in digital business development, zero emission machines and automation in order to keep our pole position also in the future."





Kalmar has already launched a digital business development program in collaboration with Centre for Information Logistics and Linneaus University in Southern Sweden.

"We believe that through open innovation and co-creation Kalmar, as well as the industry as a whole, will be exposed to new ideas and thinking that can help the entire value chain on their road to digitalisation and increased efficiency. Once this site is ready, we want to use it as our showroom and bring our customers here to showcase the latest and most innovative solutions available on the market," said Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar, during the ground breaking ceremony.

In the picture from the left: Dan Pettersson, SVP Kalmar Mobile Equipment, Antti Kaunonen, President Kalmar, Stefan Johansson, Program Director, Kalmar Mobile Equipment and Claes Bodén Lagans Byggnads AB (the contractor).





