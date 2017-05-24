Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2017) - Liberty Silver Corp. (CSE: LSL) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "LSL". The company current business operations are focused on exploring and developing the Trinity Silver property located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Under the terms of an Earn-In Agreement, Liberty may earn-in a 70% Interest in the Trinity Project upon satisfaction of certain earn-in conditions, including spending $5 million in exploration and development expenses, which has been completed. Liberty must also complete a bankable feasibility study in the future.

On November 27, 2016 Liberty entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine Complex from Placer Mining Corp., subject to due diligence and definitive documentation.

Bunker Hill, one of the most storied base metal and silver mines in American history, is located in Kellogg, Idaho, in the Silver Valley. Throughout its long history, more than 40 different orebodies were discovered and mined at the Bunker Hill, primarily consisting of zinc-lead-silver mineralization.

When the mine closed in 1981 by Gulf Resources, due to new environmental statutes relating to its smelter, it was estimated to still contain significant resources. It has been referred to as the largest zinc-lead-silver deposit in the Americas not in production.

The area became part of the "National Priority List" for cleanup under EPA regulations, which halted development for more than 30 years. The cleanup has been completed, and the property is now poised for further development and an eventual return to production.

The acquisition price is US$30 million with US$15 million to be paid over the next 5 years, and US$15 million in payments to be staggered over a 10-year period during production. Please refer to the company's listing statement for more details.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.libertysilvercorp.com, contact Howard Crosby, CEO, at 509-526-3491 or by email at info@libertysilvercorp.com.

