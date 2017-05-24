Songa Offshore SE: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the press releases as of 14 November 2014 and 23 November 2016 regarding incentive programs established for employees. Songa Offshore SE has on 24 May 2017 purchased 32,010 shares for the Employees Discounted Share Purchase Plan. The shares have been purchased at an average price of NOK 28.86.



Before distribution to the employees, the Employee Discounted Share Purchase Plan has 32,010 shares.



24 May 2017

Limassol, Cyprus





