UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

On 23 May 2017, UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified of the following transactions in its ordinary shares of 11.25p each ("Shares") by a Director of UBM.

On 23 May 2017, Marina Wyatt exercised her nil cost options over 49,720 Shares awarded on 2 September 2015, which vested on 15 May 2017. Following the exercise, 23,442 Shares were sold at a price of £7.100476 to settle the tax liability arising from the exercise. 26,278 Shares were retained, which Ms Wyatt transferred to her spouse, David Thomas.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marina Wyatt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name UBM plc b) LEI 213800KLMH5SP3247C87 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary 11.25p shares



ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Nil Cost Options awarded on 2 September 2015. 23,442 were sold at £7.100476 to cover the tax liability and 26,278 were retained which were transferred to her spouse, David Thomas. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 49,270 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 23 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London

