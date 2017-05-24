sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 24

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

On 23 May 2017, UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified of the following transactions in its ordinary shares of 11.25p each ("Shares") by a Director of UBM.

On 23 May 2017, Marina Wyatt exercised her nil cost options over 49,720 Shares awarded on 2 September 2015, which vested on 15 May 2017. Following the exercise, 23,442 Shares were sold at a price of £7.100476 to settle the tax liability arising from the exercise. 26,278 Shares were retained, which Ms Wyatt transferred to her spouse, David Thomas.

Enquiries to:

Mark Peters, Group Company Secretary

UBM plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 921 5000

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMarina Wyatt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameUBM plc
b)LEI213800KLMH5SP3247C87
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary 11.25p shares

ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Nil Cost Options awarded on 2 September 2015. 23,442 were sold at £7.100476 to cover the tax liability and 26,278 were retained which were transferred to her spouse, David Thomas.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil49,270
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction23 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon

--ENDS--


© 2017 PR Newswire