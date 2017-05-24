Research and Markets - Membrane Switch Market to Reach $13.14 Billion by 2025 - Key Manufacturers are Molex, Xymox Technologies, Douglas Corporation, Henkel Electronics Materials & Nelson Miller

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Membrane Switch Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global membrane switch market is expected to reach USD 13.14 billion by 2025. Membrane switch demand is significantly growing worldwide on account of high application scope coupled with increasing consumption in consumer goods application.



The membrane switch value chain is characterized by manufacturers of membrane switches, suppliers and end-use industries. Growing electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to have a positive impact on the membrane switch market over the forecast period.



Molex, Xymox Technologies, Douglas Corporation, Henkel Electronics Materials, and Nelson Miller are major membrane switch manufacturers in the world. Most of the players have manufacturing facilities in Asia Pacific and the products are then exported globally. These companies have dense supplier and distribution networks, owing to which, raw material procurement, manufacturing and selling of the membrane switches becomes cost effective.



Key factors responsible for the growth of the electronics industry include a rise in consumption of consumer electronics in the emerging markets of China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand amidst new product developments. Incorporation of innovative technologies, such as nanotechnology, in major manufacturing destinations, such as Japan and China, is expected to drive the electronics market in return bolstering the membrane switch industry.



Companies Mentioned



Molex

Xymox Technologies, Inc.

Douglas Corporation

Dyna-Graphics Corporation

GOT Interface

Esterline

EPEC LLC

Butler Technologies, Inc.

Design Mark Industries, Inc.

Nelson Miller

Lustre-Cal Corp

EECO

Henkel Corporation

Sytek Enterprises

GGI International

Schurte

Fascia Graphics Ltd

APEM

You-Eal Corporation

Cixi Membrane Switch Factory

Shenzhen Lunfeng Technology Co., Ltd.

Fujikura

Elecflex



