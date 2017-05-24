sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

89,84 Euro		+0,347
+0,39 %
WKN: 888298 ISIN: FR0000061111 Ticker-Symbol: T8D 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMADOR GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THERMADOR GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.05.2017 | 17:52
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

THERMADOR GROUPE: Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares making up the company's capital

THERMADOR GROUPE
Private limited company with capital of €36,439,008
339 159 402 companies register of Vienne
80 rue du Ruisseau 38297 Saint-Quentin-Fallavier

Monthly information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares making up the company's capital
Article 222-12-5 of the general regulations governing the financial markets (AMF)

Date Total number of shares making up the capital Total number of voting rights
May 17, 2017 4,554,876 Gross number of voting rights: 4,554,876
Net* number of voting rights: 4,554,876

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares - private voting right shares (treasury stock, etc.)

thg-17052017 (http://hugin.info/143595/R/2107658/800465.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)