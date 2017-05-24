THERMADOR GROUPE: Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares making up the company's capital

THERMADOR GROUPE

Private limited company with capital of €36,439,008

339 159 402 companies register of Vienne

80 rue du Ruisseau 38297 Saint-Quentin-Fallavier

Monthly information concerning the total number

of voting rights and shares making up the company's capital

Article 222-12-5 of the general regulations governing the financial markets (AMF)

Date Total number of shares making up the capital Total number of voting rights May 17, 2017 4,554,876 Gross number of voting rights: 4,554,876

Net* number of voting rights: 4,554,876

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares - private voting right shares (treasury stock, etc.)

