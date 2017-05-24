THERMADOR GROUPE: Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares making up the company's capital

THERMADOR GROUPE
Private limited company with capital of €36,439,008
339 159 402 companies register of Vienne
80 rue du Ruisseau 38297 Saint-Quentin-Fallavier
Monthly information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares making up the company's capital
Article 222-12-5 of the general regulations governing the financial markets (AMF)
|Date
|Total number of shares making up the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|May 17, 2017
|4,554,876
| Gross number of voting rights: 4,554,876
Net* number of voting rights: 4,554,876
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares - private voting right shares (treasury stock, etc.)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire