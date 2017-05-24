Perfect Corp. partners with L'Oréal Paris to bring the 64 best film-inspired looks from this year's Cannes Film Festival to life with YouCam Makeup. In celebration of L'Oréal Paris's 20th anniversary as the official Cannes festival partner, YouCam will showcase 64 AR makeup looks through a series of live broadcasts straight from the festival. For the first time ever, users can experience and interact with the red carpet through the latest AR technology.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005732/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

This unique partnership combines the excitement and glamour of top celebrities from the Cannes Film Festival with the impressive AR technology of the world's most downloaded virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, to deliver a one-of-kind beauty experience starting May 19th. In addition, L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador Liza Lash will be streaming live in YouCam to give viewers a sneak peek of the stunning styles debuting at Cannes on May 24th at 11AM (ET) and May 25th at 9AM (ET).

"We are thrilled to partner with the iconic L'Oréal Paris to bring fans into the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival," says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. "Powered by the world's leading AR technology, YouCam Makeup allows users to experience this influential event like never before with virtual looks fresh off the runway and exclusive live coverage straight from the festival."

"L'Oréal Paris and YouCam's partnership brings to life the brand's strategy to democratize the magic of beauty and cinema for all. In addition, live broadcasting from the Cannes Film Festival is a great opportunity to engage with a captive audience of beauty enthusiasts," says Chris CHESEBRO, Vice President of L'Oréal Paris Global Digital Team.

To experience the Cannes beauty looks on your mobile, download the free YouCam Makeup app and swipe through the Cannes Film Festival celebrity look series (available in the US, Mexico, Russia, and India). Then, tune into YouCam's live broadcasts on May 24th and May 25th for your front row seat to the glamorous action.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup and is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 400 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005732/en/

Contacts:

Press

Perfect Corp.

Corporate:

Anne Shih, +886-2-8667-1298, ext. 2448

press@perfectcorp.com

or

Japan:

Ryoko Nakagawa, +81-3-5875-6651

contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com

or

USA:

Stephanie Mansolf, +1-760-445-8551

contact_pr@perfectcorp.com

or

Germany:

Volker Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797

contact_pr_deu@perfectcorp.com

or

France:

Laëtitia D'Urso, +33 (0)1 79 30 90 39

contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

or

United Kingdom:

Volker Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797

contact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com