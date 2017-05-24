sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network: Investor Calendar Invites You to the Fortuna First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, May 25, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the first quarter 2017 Financial Results to be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: May 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Toll Free: (866) 682-6100
  • International: (862) 255-5401
  • Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175946

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on June 8, 2017.

  • Toll Free: +1.877.481.4010
  • International: +1.919.882.2331
  • Replay ID#: 10389
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175946

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metal producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. The Company's primary assets are the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold project in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas.

SOURCE: Investor Calendar


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE