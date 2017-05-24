sprite-preloader
Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I CFO to Present at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                           
(567) 336-5128                          
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com (mailto:alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com)

O-I CFO to Present at the Deutsche Bank
8th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (May 24, 2017) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Chicago.

O-I Chief Financial Officer Jan Bertsch will present at 10:00 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:
https://cc.talkpoint.com/deut001/060717a_as/?entity=11_CKXWXXX (https://cc.talkpoint.com/deut001/060717a_as/?entity=11_CKXWXXX)

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

Slides from Jan's presentation will be posted on the company's website, http://www.o-i.com/investors/ (http://www.o-i.com/investors/), before the market opens on June 7.  

###

About O-I
Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.7 billion in 2016 and employs more than 27,000 people at 79 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).


O-I CFO to present at the Deutsche Bank Industrials & Materials Summit (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2107732/800520.pdf)
O-I Logo (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2107732/800521.jpg)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Owens-Illinois, Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)