Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)(TSX: FVI) today reported net income of $13.0 million, EPS of $0.08, and revenue of $64.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director, commented, "First quarter cash flow from operations and earnings per share reflect our strong production growth in hand with industry leading costs and margins." Mr. Ganoza continued, "The Company's financial strength and robust cash position will provide the necessary flexibility to meet funding requirements upon a construction decision at Lindero in the third quarter of 2017."

First quarter consolidated financial highlights:

-- Sales of $64.8 million, compared to $42.7 million in Q1 2016 -- Net income of $13.0 million, compared to $2.6 million in Q1 2016 -- EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.02 in Q1 2016 -- Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital of $19.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30.4 million, compared to $6.1 million and $12.4 million in Q1 2016 -- Cash position, including short term investments, as at March 30, 2017 was $191.2 million -- Silver and gold production of 2,033,191 and 13,200 ounces -- AISC(i) per ounce of payable silver was $6.08

(i) All-in sustaining cash cost ("AISC") is net of by-product credits for gold, lead and zinc (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

First quarter consolidated financial results

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 Q1 % Consolidated Metrics 2017 2016 Change Financial (Expressed in $ millions except per share information) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales $ 64.8 $ 42.7 52% Mine operating earnings 27.2 15.6 74% Operating income 19.6 6.1 221% Net income 13.0 2.6 400% Earnings per share (basic) 0.08 0.02 300% Earnings per share (diluted) 0.08 0.02 300% Adjusted net income(ii) 14.1 2.6 442% Adjusted EBITDA(ii) 30.4 12.4 145% Cash provided by operating activities 8.9 (0.3) - Cash provided by operating activities (before changes in working capital)(ii) 19.4 6.1 218% Capex (sustaining) 5.1 4.2 21% Capex (non-sustaining) 1.9 11.4 -83% Capex (Brownfields) 2.7 1.8 50% Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period(i) 191.2 123.6 55% Total assets(i) 638.3 562.9 13% Non-current bank loan(i) 39.8 39.8 0% Non-current other liabilities(i) 0.8 3.5 -77% (i)The comparative figures are as at December 31, 2016 (ii) Non-GAAP financial measures ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $13.0 million or $0.08 earnings per share compared to a net income of $2.6 million or $0.02 earnings per share in the first quarter of 2016. The higher net income was driven mostly by higher realized metal prices and increased production from the San Jose Mine as a result of the plant expansion from 2,000 tpd to 3,000 tpd completed at the end of the second quarter of 2016. Selling general and administrative expenses were lower compared to the same period in 2016 by $4.4 million due mostly to mark-to-market effects in share based instruments in 2016. This was partially offset by $2.1 million in foreign exchange losses and $1.6 million in derivative losses.

Silver and gold metal sales increased 22% and 41% while realized metal prices increased 17% for silver to $17.45 per ounce, 2% for gold to $1,220 per ounce, and 65% and 31% for zinc and lead, respectively.

To view the Cash provided by operating activities graph, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/fvi0524graph.jpg.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 increased $18.0 million over the prior year to $30.4 million as a result of higher sales and operating leverage. Cash provided by operating activities was $8.9 million compared to cash consumed of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2016, while cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital increased $13.3 million to $19.4 million.

At March 31, 2017, the Company had cash and short-term investments totaling $191.2 million (December 31, 2016: $123.6 million). On February 9, 2017, the Company completed a $74.8 million bought deal financing for 11,873,750 common shares at $6.30 per share for net proceeds of $70.9 million.

San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended San Jose March 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mine Production 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes milled 267,268 179,110 Average tonnes milled per day 3,108 2,059 Silver Grade (g/t) 226 240 Recovery (%) 92 93 Production (oz) 1,792,967 1,280,311 Metal sold (oz) 1,779,203 1,292,634 Realized price ($/oz) 17.46 15.00 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.67 1.73 Recovery (%) 91 92 Production (oz) 13,116 9,161 Metal sold (oz) 13,040 9,241 Realized price ($/oz) 1,219.59 1,199.77 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/oz Ag)(i) 1.35 2.36 Production cash cost ($/tonne) 56.91 59.08 Unit Net Smelter Return ($/tonne) 161.75 146.75 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag)(i) 6.61 8.71 (i) Net of by-product credits from gold

Silver and gold annual production for the first quarter increased 40% and 43%, respectively, over the first quarter of 2016 to 1,792,967 ounces and 13,116 ounces. The increase was the result of higher throughput of 49% offset by lower head grades of 6% for silver and 3% for gold.

Cash cost per tonne of processed ore was $56.91 or 4% below the cost in the first quarter of 2016.

All-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $6.61 for first quarter of 2017 and was below the annual guidance of $8.40 as a result of lower execution on sustaining capital and improvement in commercial terms.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended Caylloma March 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mine Production 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes milled 129,369 117,192 Average tonnes milled per day 1,470 1,317 Silver Grade (g/t) 68 103 Recovery (%) 85 87 Production (oz) 240,224 337,085 Metal sold (oz) 236,068 357,595 Realized price ($/oz) 17.33 14.78 Lead Grade (%) 2.76 3.73 Recovery (%) 92 94 Production (000's lbs) 7,211 9,107 Metal sold (000's lbs) 7,037 9,620 Realized price ($/lb) 1.03 0.79 Zinc Grade (%) 4.17 4.49 Recovery (%) 91 90 Production (000's lbs) 10,816 10,390 Metal sold (000's lbs) 10,702 10,528 Realized price ($/lb) 1.26 0.76 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/oz Ag)(i) (31.63) (2.10) Production cash cost ($/tonne) 73.30 73.80 Unit Net Smelter Return ($/tonne) 158.92 119.93 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag)(i) (12.01) 5.11 (i) Net of by-product credits from gold, lead and zinc

In the first quarter, zinc production increased 4% to 10.8 million pounds as a result of higher throughput of 12% and lower head grade of 7%. Lead production decreased 21% to 7.2 million pounds as a result of lower head grade of 26% partially offset by higher throughput. Silver production decreased 29% as a result of lower head grade of 34%.

Cash cost per tonne of processed ore was $73.30 and was in line with the cash cost for the comparable quarter in 2016.

All-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was negative $12.01 for the first quarter 2017 which was significantly below the annual guidance of $10.80 as a result of higher by-product credits.

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and have also been posted on the company's website at https://www.fortunasilver.com/investors/financials/2017/.

