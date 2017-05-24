PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (TSX: IFP) ("Interfor" or the "Company") is launching a three-year Millwright Apprenticeship Program to support career development at its sawmills across the US South.

The program addresses the current workforce shortage of millwrights, and ensures that Interfor will have skilled employees to handle equipment maintenance at its mills, improving efficiencies, ensuring safety, and mitigating quality issues.

"The Millwright Apprenticeship Program is an investment in our people and our infrastructure that aligns with our business strategy to build value by delivering operational excellence," said Interfor Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Mark Stock.

Twenty-seven Interfor employees were selected - enabling them to earn while they learn, without having to leave their homes and families for extended periods of time.

"Interfor is the largest lumber producer in the State of Georgia and today's announcement shows they are investing not only in mills but also in people - providing Georgians with great local jobs for today and tomorrow," said Commissioner Pat Wilson, Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Interfor will deliver the program with the learning support of three partners: The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) will deliver the interactive theory component of the program, while Georgia-based Charles Black & Associates will provide practical training in a classroom setting for the apprentices at the Central Georgia Technical College - Macon campus.

The final component of the program is mentored, on-the-job work experience throughout the entire three years.

The program is open to Interfor's maintenance and production employees at its mills in Georgia, South Carolina and Arkansas. Upon completion, apprentices will receive a Journey Worker Certificate. Training begins June 5 with additional intakes once per year.

This program is Interfor's first US Department of Labor registered apprenticeship program. The Company hopes the success of the Millwright Program will enable it to expand apprenticeship training to other positions in the future.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

