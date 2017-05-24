sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,73 Euro		-0,111
-0,94 %
WKN: A1120R ISIN: CA45868C1095 Ticker-Symbol: 8IF1 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERFOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERFOR CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERFOR CORPORATION
INTERFOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERFOR CORPORATION11,73-0,94 %