Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2017) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal Energy") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that it has domesticated into Delaware and has become a fully reporting U.S. issuer with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") after filing a Registration Statement on Form S-4, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was declared effective on May 10, 2017 and filing a Certificate of Domestication and Certificate of Incorporation with the State of Delaware.

Being a fully-reporting issuer in the United States significantly expands the company's eligibility for both analyst coverage and investor interest. Many institutional investors are unable to acquire the securities of a company that is not fully reporting with the SEC. As a fully reporting company, the company's filings will now be accessible through the SEC's main website (via the EDGAR system), allowing investors, the general public, and financial analysts to extensively review the Company's operations and financial performance.

Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman and President of SusGlobal Energy, said that becoming a fully reporting U.S. issuer is another measurable step in SusGlobal's aggressive business model, which aims to build value through the identification, development and use of underutilized assets, acquisitions and corporate finance initiatives. "Our aim is to marry a number of strategically acquired and developed high margin technologies with these identified municipal and private assets to provide a sustainable waste to energy solution," Mr. Hazout said.

Mr. Hazout concluded, "In a short period of time we have recruited a proven management team, sourced financing and acquired world class technologies. We plan to optimize value and liquidity for our stakeholders with our listing on an American exchange, continuing to execute on our plan and today is another solid step in that direction."

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp. is a renewable energy company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal Energy into a significant sustainable waste to energy provider. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com, or follow @susglobalenergy on Twitter.

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Gerald Hamaliuk, Chief Executive Officer

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512- SESG (7374)

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

Twitter: @susglobalenergy

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes" or statements indicating certain actions "may," "could" or "might" occur.