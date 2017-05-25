Ad Insertion Servers Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)
- Anevia S.A.S (France)
- ARRIS International plc (UK)
- Beijing Topreal Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Brightcove, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- DJC Media Group (USA)
- Edgeware AB (Sweden)
- Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
- Imagine Communications Corporation (USA)
- Nokia Corporation (Finland)
- SeaChange International, Inc. (USA)
- Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Ad Insertion Servers Market: Benefiting from Changing Video Consumption Patterns and Focus on Targeted & Personalized Advertising
- Growing Opportunities to Monetize the Rapidly Expanding Video Entertainment Industry to Drive Ad Insertion Servers Market
- Proliferation of VOD Content
- Migration of Broadcasters and Cable Operators towards All- Digital Networks
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Broadcasters Turn to DAI Technology for Closing Revenue Gap with Online Media Houses
- ATSC 3.0 Standard to Propel DAI Technology Adoption among Broadcasters
- Adoption of DAI Technology Tripping on Legacy Carriage Deals
- Dynamic Ad Insertion Enabling VoD Content Monetization
- Dynamic Ad Insertion Propelling Content Monetization
- Server-side Ad Insertion: A Star in Making
- Drawbacks of Client-based Ad Insertion Technology Shift Focus to Server-Side Ad Insertion
- Quick Glance on Advantages of Server-side Ad Insertion Over Client-side Ad insertion
- Server-side Ad Insertion Offers Viable Option for Targeted Ads on Multiscreen Devices
- Better Control and Transparency
- Support for Different Ad Formats
- Free from Platform Dependence
- Better Reach and Frequency of Ads
- Consolidated Reporting
- Issues with Server-side Ad Insertion Technique
- Fluctuation Issue
- Scalability Issue
- Handling Live Content
- Server-Side Ad Insertion Enabling Generation of User-friendly Online Ads
- Seamless Viewing Experience
- Flexible Platforms, Simpler Delivery
- Integrated Personalization Approach
- Advances in Ad Insertion Technologies
- Opportunities to Increase Ad Revenues
- Ad Insertion Technology Powering Live Streaming Market
- Personalized Ad Insertion for Live Streaming Content
- Broadcasting Rights Vital for Monetization of Live Streaming Service
- Video Advertising Benefiting from VPAID and VAST Ad Tags
- Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) Ad Tag
- Video Player-Ad Interface Definition (VPAID)
- Cloud Ad Insertion: Service Providers Still in Wait and Watch Mode for Using Cloud-based Ad Insertion Solutions
- Analyzing the Advantages & Drawbacks of Cloud-based Ad Insertion Technology
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- What is Ad Serving?
- Introduction to Ad Server
- Ad Serving: How Does it Work?
- Types of Ad Servers
- Common and Advanced Functions of Ad Servers
- Methods of Ad Serving
- Ad Insertion Server
- Major Ad Insertion Techniques
- An Overview
- Play Listing Technique
- In-Stream Advertising
- Ad-Splicing Technique
- Server-Side Ad-Splicing Technique
- Ad Insertion Technology
- Digital Program Insertion
- Enabling Seamless Ad Insertion
- Ad Insertion in Cable Broadcast Networks
- Server-side Ad Insertion
4. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- STV Player Launches Targetable DAI in Live Streaming on Amazon Fire TV
- Ericsson Launches Ad Insertion Solution for OTT Streaming
- Zattoo Launches Server Based Dynamic Ad Insertion
- Nine Launches 9Now on Apple TVs, Introduces SSAI technology
- Imagine Communications Expands Dynamic Ad Insertion Capabilities
- Ooyala Launches Ooyala Pulse
- A Live Server-side Ad Insertion Technology
- Adobe Primetime Launches Dynamic Ad Insertion for MPEG-DASH video
- Ericsson Unveils MediaFirst Video Delivery
- Google Unveils New Features in DoubleClick for Publishers
- Amagi Introduces THUNDERSTORM, A New OTT Ad Insertion Platform
- Bell Media Announces Dynamic Ad Insertion for VoD and Snackable TV
- General Dynamic Mediaware Unveils Complete Range of InStream Software
- Panoply Unveils Megaphone
- A Podcast Advertising Technology
- FreeWheel Introduces HyLDA
- A Program for Ad Insertion in Linear TV
- DVEO Launches SPOTTER
- A Multi-Criteria Targeted Ad Insertion Platform
- Brightcove Introduces Brightcove Lift
- An Ad Optimising Solution
- NAGRA Launches NAGRA MediaLive Secure Player
- A New Dynamic VoD Advertising Platform
- Switch Media Introduces AdEase
- Channel Four Introduces Personalized Ad Insertion with Yospace Ad Replacement Solution
- Vizrt Launches Viz Eclipse
- A Dynamic Ad Insertion Technology
- Anvato Introduces Live TV Everywhere Offering for Scripps Networks Interactive
- Brightcove Announces New Feature Enhancements to Core Products
- Vilnyx Launches First-To-Market Intelligent In-Line Video Ad Insertion Technology
- BlackArrow Launches Dynamic Advertisement Insertion Capabilities for On-Demand Content
- Mediaware Unveils HEVC Ready Ad Insertion Platform
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Yospace and SpotX Collaborate to Showcase Programmatic Dynamic Ad Insertion
- Vitec Buys 8% Share Capital of Anevia
- Ad Systems Completes Technology Upgrade
- WIPO Publishes Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's Patent
- Cablevision Partners With Google to Enhance Addressable Advertising
- Sky Media Partners with Yospace for Ad Replacement Solution for Sky Go
- Media Rating Council Accredits Canoe
- ITOCHU Cable System Partners with Yospace
- Yospace Collaborates with THEOplayer for Server-side Ad Replacement
- Yospace Partners with SpotX for Delivering Personalized Advertisement Replacements
- AdSparx Signs Reseller Agreement with AdSlap
- MediaWorks Selects Brightcove to Deliver Ad-supported Video Experiences
- Nokia Takes Over Alcatel-Lucent
- Solbox Makes Available 'Ad Zipper'
- A Server-side Ad insertion Solution to SMR
- NDTV Monetises Middle East Market with Amagi's Ad Insertion Technology
- Dark Matter Digital Network Selects StreamGuys for CDN and Live Streaming Services
- Akamai Technologies to Integrate Adobe Primetime Capabilities for Simplifying Video Advertisement
- FreeWheel and Sky Extend Relationship to Austria and Germany
- Telestream and BlackArrow Ink Strategic Partnership Deal to Monetize Video-On-Demand Programming
- Dish Extends Nagra Partnership to Include Dynamic Ad Insertion into TY Everywhere Services
- THIS TECHNOLOGY Bags US Patent for Key Dynamic Ad Insertion Functionalities
- Imagine Acquires RGB Networks
- Comcast Acquires THIS TECHNOLOGY
- Canoe Selects THIS TECHNOLOGY for Streamlining On-demand Ad Insertion
- CBS Partners with Canoe and Others to Sell Advertising via VoD programming
- Audible Magic Partners with RGB Networks to Provide Dynamic Ad Insertion Services to TV Networks Lacking Advertising Markers
- Scripps Networks Extends Clearleap Contract
- Bright House Inks Deal With BlackArrow for Dynamic Ad Insertion into VoD
- PrestoSports Selects Volar Video as Preferred PrimeTime Partner for Live Video Streaming
- Clear Channel's iHeartRadio Inks Partnership Agreement with AdsWizz for Delivering Tailored Advertising Experiences
- NBCUniversal Expands FreeWheel Partnership
- thePlatform Enters into Strategic Agreement with Adobe Systems to Provide End-to-End IP video Solution
- Disney and Dish Network Enter Into Long-term Distribution Agreement
- Viacom Signs Carriage Deal with TWC Allowing TWC to Use Dynamic Ad-Insertion Technology in Viacom-owned Networks
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
