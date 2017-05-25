Ad Insertion Servers Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ad Insertion Servers - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as



Adobe Systems Incorporated ( USA )

) Anevia S.A.S ( France )

( ) ARRIS International plc (UK)

Beijing Topreal Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Brightcove, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) DJC Media Group ( USA )

) Edgeware AB ( Sweden )

) Harmonic, Inc. ( USA )

) Imagine Communications Corporation ( USA )

) Nokia Corporation ( Finland )

) SeaChange International, Inc. ( USA )

) Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson ( Sweden )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Ad Insertion Servers Market: Benefiting from Changing Video Consumption Patterns and Focus on Targeted & Personalized Advertising

Growing Opportunities to Monetize the Rapidly Expanding Video Entertainment Industry to Drive Ad Insertion Servers Market

Proliferation of VOD Content

Migration of Broadcasters and Cable Operators towards All- Digital Networks

2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Broadcasters Turn to DAI Technology for Closing Revenue Gap with Online Media Houses

ATSC 3.0 Standard to Propel DAI Technology Adoption among Broadcasters

Adoption of DAI Technology Tripping on Legacy Carriage Deals

Dynamic Ad Insertion Enabling VoD Content Monetization

Dynamic Ad Insertion Propelling Content Monetization

Server-side Ad Insertion: A Star in Making

Drawbacks of Client-based Ad Insertion Technology Shift Focus to Server-Side Ad Insertion

Quick Glance on Advantages of Server-side Ad Insertion Over Client-side Ad insertion

Server-side Ad Insertion Offers Viable Option for Targeted Ads on Multiscreen Devices

Better Control and Transparency

Support for Different Ad Formats

Free from Platform Dependence

Better Reach and Frequency of Ads

Consolidated Reporting

Issues with Server-side Ad Insertion Technique

Fluctuation Issue

Scalability Issue

Handling Live Content

Server-Side Ad Insertion Enabling Generation of User-friendly Online Ads

Seamless Viewing Experience

Flexible Platforms, Simpler Delivery

Integrated Personalization Approach

Advances in Ad Insertion Technologies

Opportunities to Increase Ad Revenues

Ad Insertion Technology Powering Live Streaming Market

Personalized Ad Insertion for Live Streaming Content

Broadcasting Rights Vital for Monetization of Live Streaming Service

Video Advertising Benefiting from VPAID and VAST Ad Tags

Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) Ad Tag

Video Player-Ad Interface Definition (VPAID)

Cloud Ad Insertion: Service Providers Still in Wait and Watch Mode for Using Cloud-based Ad Insertion Solutions

Analyzing the Advantages & Drawbacks of Cloud-based Ad Insertion Technology

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



What is Ad Serving?

Introduction to Ad Server

Ad Serving: How Does it Work?

Types of Ad Servers

Common and Advanced Functions of Ad Servers

Methods of Ad Serving

Ad Insertion Server

Major Ad Insertion Techniques

An Overview

Play Listing Technique

In-Stream Advertising

Ad-Splicing Technique

Server-Side Ad-Splicing Technique

Ad Insertion Technology

Digital Program Insertion

Enabling Seamless Ad Insertion

Ad Insertion in Cable Broadcast Networks

Server-side Ad Insertion

4. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



STV Player Launches Targetable DAI in Live Streaming on Amazon Fire TV

Ericsson Launches Ad Insertion Solution for OTT Streaming

Zattoo Launches Server Based Dynamic Ad Insertion

Nine Launches 9Now on Apple TVs, Introduces SSAI technology

Imagine Communications Expands Dynamic Ad Insertion Capabilities

Ooyala Launches Ooyala Pulse

A Live Server-side Ad Insertion Technology

Adobe Primetime Launches Dynamic Ad Insertion for MPEG-DASH video

Ericsson Unveils MediaFirst Video Delivery

Google Unveils New Features in DoubleClick for Publishers

Amagi Introduces THUNDERSTORM, A New OTT Ad Insertion Platform

Bell Media Announces Dynamic Ad Insertion for VoD and Snackable TV

General Dynamic Mediaware Unveils Complete Range of InStream Software

Panoply Unveils Megaphone

A Podcast Advertising Technology

FreeWheel Introduces HyLDA

A Program for Ad Insertion in Linear TV

DVEO Launches SPOTTER

A Multi-Criteria Targeted Ad Insertion Platform

Brightcove Introduces Brightcove Lift

An Ad Optimising Solution

NAGRA Launches NAGRA MediaLive Secure Player

A New Dynamic VoD Advertising Platform

Switch Media Introduces AdEase

Channel Four Introduces Personalized Ad Insertion with Yospace Ad Replacement Solution

Vizrt Launches Viz Eclipse

A Dynamic Ad Insertion Technology

Anvato Introduces Live TV Everywhere Offering for Scripps Networks Interactive

Brightcove Announces New Feature Enhancements to Core Products

Vilnyx Launches First-To-Market Intelligent In-Line Video Ad Insertion Technology

BlackArrow Launches Dynamic Advertisement Insertion Capabilities for On-Demand Content

Mediaware Unveils HEVC Ready Ad Insertion Platform

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Yospace and SpotX Collaborate to Showcase Programmatic Dynamic Ad Insertion

Vitec Buys 8% Share Capital of Anevia

Ad Systems Completes Technology Upgrade

WIPO Publishes Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's Patent

Cablevision Partners With Google to Enhance Addressable Advertising

Sky Media Partners with Yospace for Ad Replacement Solution for Sky Go

Media Rating Council Accredits Canoe

ITOCHU Cable System Partners with Yospace

Yospace Collaborates with THEOplayer for Server-side Ad Replacement

Yospace Partners with SpotX for Delivering Personalized Advertisement Replacements

AdSparx Signs Reseller Agreement with AdSlap

MediaWorks Selects Brightcove to Deliver Ad-supported Video Experiences

Nokia Takes Over Alcatel-Lucent

Solbox Makes Available 'Ad Zipper'

A Server-side Ad insertion Solution to SMR

NDTV Monetises Middle East Market with Amagi's Ad Insertion Technology

Dark Matter Digital Network Selects StreamGuys for CDN and Live Streaming Services

Akamai Technologies to Integrate Adobe Primetime Capabilities for Simplifying Video Advertisement

FreeWheel and Sky Extend Relationship to Austria and Germany

and Telestream and BlackArrow Ink Strategic Partnership Deal to Monetize Video-On-Demand Programming

Dish Extends Nagra Partnership to Include Dynamic Ad Insertion into TY Everywhere Services

THIS TECHNOLOGY Bags US Patent for Key Dynamic Ad Insertion Functionalities

Imagine Acquires RGB Networks

Comcast Acquires THIS TECHNOLOGY

Canoe Selects THIS TECHNOLOGY for Streamlining On-demand Ad Insertion

CBS Partners with Canoe and Others to Sell Advertising via VoD programming

Audible Magic Partners with RGB Networks to Provide Dynamic Ad Insertion Services to TV Networks Lacking Advertising Markers

Scripps Networks Extends Clearleap Contract

Bright House Inks Deal With BlackArrow for Dynamic Ad Insertion into VoD

PrestoSports Selects Volar Video as Preferred PrimeTime Partner for Live Video Streaming

Clear Channel's iHeartRadio Inks Partnership Agreement with AdsWizz for Delivering Tailored Advertising Experiences

NBCUniversal Expands FreeWheel Partnership

thePlatform Enters into Strategic Agreement with Adobe Systems to Provide End-to-End IP video Solution

Disney and Dish Network Enter Into Long-term Distribution Agreement

Viacom Signs Carriage Deal with TWC Allowing TWC to Use Dynamic Ad-Insertion Technology in Viacom-owned Networks

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 48



The United States (28)

(28) Canada (2)

(2) Europe (12)

(12) - France (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (3)

(3) - Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

