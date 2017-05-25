SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Earnest today announced the close of the $175 million Earnest 2017-A transaction backed by refinanced student loans. The offering received an AA (high) rating on the senior notes by DBRS which is now only one notch below the highest attainable rating of AAA. The transaction was three-times oversubscribed and traded at the tight end of market guidance.

Earnest has now completed five securitizations of refinanced student loans since February 2016 for a total value of over $877 million. In 15 months, the company has increased its rating on the senior notes from A to AA (high), a progression that often takes several years. This speaks to the quality of the underlying collateral and the advancement Earnest has made as a programmatic issuer in the capital markets.

"This marks another strong securitization for Earnest, providing us the opportunity to welcome new investors and continue building our capital markets program. We're thrilled at the appetite and investor confidence in our offerings," said Louis Beryl, CEO and co-founder of Earnest.

About Earnest

Earnest is a technology company using data science, smarter design, and exceptional service to rebuild financial services. Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest's lending products are built for a new generation seeking to reach life's milestones. The company's mission is to democratize access to high-quality financial services.

Earnest is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Maveron, Battery Ventures, Adams Street Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Accomplice Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners, First Round Capital, and others. For more information, please visit earnest.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, and the Earnest Blog.

Contact

Earnest

Email Contact



