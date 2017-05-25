sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,632 Euro		-0,188
-2,13 %
WKN: A0NDGG ISIN: CA22576C1014 Ticker-Symbol: 016 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,581
8,692
24.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP8,632-2,13 %