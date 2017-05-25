CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG)(NYSE: CPG) held its annual general meeting on May 24, 2017, in Calgary. Approximately 247 million shares, representing 45.25% of common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all nominated directors.

Full voting results for all resolutions are below. For comparison, the Company has also included the voting results in favour of resolutions that were passed at last year's annual general meeting, which had 46.84% of common shares represented in person or by proxy.

1. Fixing Number of Directors

The appointment of 10 board members for the ensuing year was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Percent Against Percent 2016 Votes For ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 244,038,359 99.02% 2,423,725 0.98% 99.68% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Election of Directors

The 10 director nominees proposed by management were elected by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 Votes Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent For ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rene Amirault 225,222,556 91.96% 19,692,511 8.04% 78.43% Peter Bannister 228,096,881 93.13% 16,818,186 6.87% 98.53% Laura A. Cillis 230,027,638 93.92% 14,887,429 6.08% 89.49% D. Hugh Gillard 225,870,725 92.22% 19,044,342 7.78% 88.46% Ted Goldthorpe 240,695,393 98.28% 4,219,674 1.72% N/A Robert F. Heinemann 222,532,395 90.86% 22,382,672 9.14% 89.29% Mike Jackson 232,957,004 95.12% 11,958,063 4.88% N/A Barbara Munroe 229,394,691 93.66% 15,520,376 6.34% 99.59% Gerald A. Romanzin 235,966,066 96.35% 8,949,001 3.65% 98.68% Scott Saxberg 230,364,374 94.06% 14,550,693 5.94% 97.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditors was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 2016 Votes For ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 244,568,538 99.23% 1,893,546 0.77% 99.31% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation, the full text of which is set forth in the Information Circular, was approved. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Percent Against Percent 2016 Votes For ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211,568,818 86.36% 33,422,825 13.64% 31.00% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Throughout 2016, our Board and Compensation Committee worked with shareholders and incorporated their feedback in our revised compensation plan," said Scott Saxberg, president and CEO of Crescent Point. "We remain committed to being transparent and accountable with our investors and value ongoing feedback."

The biographies of Crescent Point's board members and more details about the Company's corporate governance practices are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com.

Crescent Point is one of Canada's largest light and medium oil producers, based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on growing its significant resource base in the Williston Basin, southwest Saskatchewan and the Uinta Basin in Utah. Crescent Point strives to maximize shareholder returns through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

