HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) announced that Arrow Asia Pac Ltd., has been awarded "5 Years Plus Caring Company Logo" by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), recognising the company's continuous commitment to caring for its staff and capitalising on its strengths and resources to give back to the community for five consecutive years.

Inaugurated by HKCSS in 2002, the Caring Company scheme aims to build a cohesive society by promoting strategic partnerships between business and social service partners and inspiring corporate social responsibility through caring for the community, employees and the environment.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from HKCSS for the fifth time," said Simon Yu, president of Arrow's components business in the Asia-Pacific region. "As a leading global electronics company, we care deeply about the well-being of our employees and are committed to serving the communities where our employees live and work."

Throughout 2016, Arrow partnered with several non-profit organizations in Hong Kong, encouraging its staff to volunteer at local organizations important to them. Employees participated in numerous charitable events and voluntary services, including a visit with the Fu Hong Society to an organic farm, which Arrow has been engaging with since 2013.

"We believe that social responsibility is more than just a corporate duty, it is also an integral part of a corporation's sustainable development as well as a talent growth strategy," said Vivian Kwok, vice president of Human Resources for Arrow Asia-Pacific region. "In addition to encouraging employees to take part in community service activities, we also organize company-wide team building events, family days, lunch-and-learn sessions, and health seminars to foster closer bonds between staff, increase their sense of belonging, and promote a healthy work-life balance."

"We are delighted to be one of Arrow's charity partners", said Becky Luk, executive director of Fu Hong Society. "Arrow's employees have enthusiastically offered both their time and their support to help care for people with disabilities in Hong Kong. Most recently, staff from Arrow joined mentally handicapped people for cooking and lunch at an organic farm".

In addition to supporting charitable organizations and programs, last September, Arrow also provided technology framework and guidance to support local non-profits at the EVTech Makerthon project organized by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Corporation (HKSTP) and Makerbay. By supporting innovators and providing them with the technology to create, Arrow has been able help shape the future development of sustainable transport, bringing about social change.

The Caring Company Scheme recognizes companies to promote good corporate citizenship and create a more inclusive society through caring for the community, employees and the environment. Last year, 3,478 companies and organizations were awarded the Caring Company or Caring Organisation Logos, nominated by 483 social service organizations via countless corporate volunteers projects that have contributed to make the city of Hong Kong a better place.

Arrow Electronics is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving over 90 countries.

