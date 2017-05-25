Absolutely (the 'Company' or the 'Group'), one of the UK's longest established courier companies, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of MayDH Limited ('MayDH'), which is integrating well into the Group. The acquisition includes the international courier, freight, UK overnight and same-day operations of the business. This transaction follows the Company's two acquisitions last year of Destinations Green announced in July 2016 and Creative Cars Couriers in September 2016.

MayDH have been operating in the International Courier and Freight industry for over 35 years with an annual turnover of c.£2m. The business has an extensive and varied client base including impressive multimedia organisations and we are committed to operating under the MayDH brand in the short-term to ensure business and service continuity.

Absolutely has integrated the MayDH team, who have a wealth of complementary experience within the international distribution market. Their clear expertise in this area is already proving valuable to the Group. The Company intends to integrate the operations of MayDH into its Heathrow operations during Summer 2017.

Jeremy Thompson, Managing Director of Absolutely says:

"I am delighted we have acquired such a reputable and well established business. This acquisition will add significant revenue to our Group as well as a wealth of knowledge and experience to our international operations. We have been completely committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all involved and I am pleased to report the integration of MayDH is progressing extremely well.

The acquisition of MayDH is underpinned by our business strategy to grow significantly over the coming years. Our customers remain our utmost priority and we will continue to offer unrivalled International, Sameday, UK Overnight and Passenger transport services.

About Absolutely

Absolutely is a family run business with a heritage stretching back to 1865. The business has an annualised turnover of more than £20m and employs circa 150 people across its four London locations. Absolutely now comprises over 100 passenger cars, 150 couriers and more than 5000 corporate accounts ranging from well-known fashion brands to law firms. Absolutely previously worked under brand names such as Mach 1 Couriers and A-Z couriers. The Company re-branded all of its services to become Absolutely in 2016.

The Company provides the following services:

Same day delivery

Next day delivery

International delivery

Executive Cars, contract drivers and van hires

www.askabsolutely.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006294/en/

Contacts:

Buchanan

Richard Darby/ Catriona Flint/ Henry Wilson

Tel: +44 (0)207 466 5000

Absolutely@buchanan.uk.com