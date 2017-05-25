DaVita Acquires Centrum Dializa II

DENVER, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading independent medical group and provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and internationally, today announced its acquisition of Polish dialysis provider Centrum Dializa II.

"This acquisition demonstrates DaVita's ongoing investment in bringing its high-quality, patient-centered care to more patients and their families in Poland," said Bjorn Englund, president of DaVita's international business in Europe and the Middle East.

DaVita now operates 53 centers and employs 830 teammates in Poland, who treat 2,370 dialysis patients.

"We're excited to welcome our new teammates and patients to the DaVita family in Poland," said Krzysztof Hurkacz, country manager of DaVita's operations in Poland. "DaVita strives to be a special place to work and receive care, and we're committed to achieving that vision as we grow in this country."

DaVita currently delivers its life-sustaining kidney care services to patients in 12 countries. The company serves urban populations and more remote rural areas where access to care can be a challenge. DaVita also produces educational resources to give patients and caregivers more knowledge and access to tools that may help slow the progression of and better manage their kidney disease.

It is estimated that 10 percent of the world's population has chronic kidney disease, and many do not know it because the symptoms often go unnoticed until the disease has progressed to full renal failure. To learn more about kidney disease or DaVita's international operations, visit DaVita.com/International.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of March 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,382 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 189,400 patients. The company also operated 162 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. As of December 31, 2016, DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/about.

