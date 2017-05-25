DRAFT RESOLUTIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company "Grindeks" to be held on 8 June 2017



1. Reports of Board, Supervisory Council and statement of Sworn auditor



To take notice of the reports of the Board, the Supervisory Council and the statement of the sworn auditor of joint stock company "Grindeks".



2. Approval of Annual report for the year 2016



To approve the following Annual Reports for the year 2016 prepared by the Board of joint stock company "Grindeks" and revised by the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "Grindeks": 1) Annual Report for the year 2016 of joint stock company "Grindeks" prepared in accordance with the legislative acts of the Republic of Latvia; 2) Consolidated annual Report for the year 2016 of joint stock company "Grindeks" prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS);



3. Distribution of the profit for the year 2016



The net profit of joint stock company "Grindeks" for the year 2016 in amount of EUR 8 639 818 leave undistributed and use it for the development of joint stock company "Grindeks" to increase the competitiveness of joint stock company "Grindeks".



4. Election of the auditor and determination of the remuneration for the auditor



1) To elect "Deloitte Audits Latvia" Ltd. (certificate number 43) as auditor of the Annual Reports of joint stock company "Grindeks" for the year 2017. 2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor of the Annual Reports of joint stock company "Grindeks" for the year 2017 in the amount of EUR 47 500 (forty seven thousands five hundred euros), not including taxes provided by the legislative acts. 3) To assign the Board of joint stock company "Grindeks" to sign the contract with the elected auditor for audit of the Annual Reports of joint stock company "Grindeks" for the year 2017.



5. Election of the Audit Committee and determination of the remuneration for the Audit Committee*



1) To elect for the office of the member of joint stock company "Grindeks" Audit Committee for the term three years: 1. ____________________; 2. ____________________; 3. ____________________. 2) To determine the remuneration for each Audit Committee member _________ per year gross.



* The candidates of the Audit Committee of JSC "Grindeks" will be nominated and the annual remuneration fund for the members of the Audit Committee will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



On behalf of the Board of joint stock company "Grindeks", Chairman of the Board J.Bundulis



Further information: Laila Klavina Head of the Communications Department JSC "Grindeks" Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012 Fax: (+371) 67083505 e-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv