Keyboard app now automatically suggests emojis for many French words including slang

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced that its smartphone app Facemoji Keyboard has added over 3,000 French words to its built-in emoji dictionary. The new feature offers French users emoji suggestions to substitute commonly used words in chats with friends. The updated dictionary includes emojis for popular French slang words like "posey", "TMTC", "OKLM" and many more.

As an example of Facemoji Keyboard's new emoji suggestions, typing in the word "posey" will give users a chilled out emoji face, whereas "MDR" results in a laughing face emoji. To swap slang words with emojis, users simply need to tap contextual icons above their keyboard. Facemoji Keyboard will offer emoji predictions for over 3,000 French words.

"Language is constantly evolving, so emojis shouldn't be limited to what's in the dictionary. Slang words should translate into their own emojis, too," said Head of Baidu's Facemoji Keyboard and Simeji Keyboard Mr. Jiang Feng. "We've gotten a wonderful response from our fans in France, and we're exceedingly grateful for that. We'll keep working to bring more emojis to people in France and all around the world!"

In addition to the new emoji suggestions, Facemoji Keyboard is now celebrating Mother's Day and the French presidential election with a fun cartoon sticker set and an election-themed keyboard skin. To download Baidu's Facemoji Keyboard for free, visit the product's Google Play page.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the international version of Japan's "Simeji Keyboard," which has reached over 27 million downloads in Japan since 2009. In 2016, Facemoji Keyboard debuted worldwide with the goal of bringing more fun, creative emojis to people around the globe. Facemoji Keyboard incorporates smart emoji prediction technology and includes a wide variety of emoji stickers and keyboard personalization options.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complicated world simpler for users and enterprises through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

