Fibromyalgia Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Cannabis Science Introduces Fibromyalgia Pain Relief Medication - Research and Markets

This report analyzes the Global market for Fibromyalgia Therapeutics in US$ Million. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Allergan plc (Ireland)
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
- Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan)
- Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
- Innovative Med Concepts, Inc. (USA)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Pierre Fabre Médicament (France)
- SWITCHBIOTECH LLC (USA)
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Prelude
- Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Market: A Nascent Sector
- A Glance at the Current & Future Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Portfolio
- FDA Approved Fibromyalgia Drugs
- IMC-1: A Revolutionary Combination Therapy
- Daiichi Sankyo's Mirogabalin Drug Improvises on Lyrica
- Tonix Pharma Develops Newer Sublingual Formulation of Cyclobenzaprine
- Understanding Heightened Effect of Pain in Women Due to Fibromyalgia
- Inconsistencies and Loopholes in Current Fibromyalgia Diagnoses
- Fibromyalgia Treatment through High-Pressure Oxygen Application
- EU approves New Device to Treat Fibromyalgia and Migraine
2. AVAILABLE & PIPELINE FIBROMYALGIA DRUGS - AN OVERVIEW
- Medications Used in the Fibromyalgia Treatment
- Pain Relievers
- Antidepressants
- Anti-Seizure Drugs
- Medication for Improving Sleep
- Muscle Relaxants
- Antipsychotics
- A Glance at Available Fibromyalgia Drugs
- Lyrica (pregabalin)
- Cymbalta (duloxetine HCl)
- Savella® (milnacipran HCl)
- Fibromyalgia Products in Pipeline
- Mirogabalin
- IMC-1
- SWT06101
3. FIBROMYALGIA - THE DISEASE, SYMPTOMS, AND DIAGNOSIS
- Fibromyalgia: An Introduction
- History of Fibromyalgia
- Controversies Surrounding Fibromyalgia
- Pathogenesis of Fibromyalgia
- Fibromyalgia Symptoms
- Diagnosis of Fibromyalgia
4. MANAGEMENT OF FIBROMYALGIA
- Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Fibromyalgia
- Nutritional Therapy
- Exercise
- Cognitive Behavior Therapy
- Pharmacological Treatment Alternatives for Fibromyalgia
- Antidepressants
- Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCA)
- Dopamine Agonists
- Muscle Relaxants
- Selective Serotonin-Norephinephrine Inhibitors (SNRIs)
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Drug Therapy for Fibromyalgia-Related Fatigue
- Other Therapeutic Agents for Fibromyalgia Treatment
- Conclusion
5. CLINICAL STUDIES & PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS
- Cannabis Science Introduces Fibromyalgia Pain Relief Medication
- Soterix Medical Launches PainX tDCS Treatment in Canada
- Synovation Medical Group to Conduct Study on NeuroMetrix's Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology
- FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Innovative Med Concepts' IMC-1
- Soterix Medical's PainX Treatment Receives CE Mark Approval
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase 3 Trial of TNX-102 SL
- Pfizer's Lyrica Fails to Meet FDA Requirements in Post- Marketing Study
- Premier Biomedical to Submit Application to FDA for Fibromyalgia Therapy
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 23)
- The United States (12)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (5)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (1)
- - Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
