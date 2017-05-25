Fibromyalgia Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Cannabis Science Introduces Fibromyalgia Pain Relief Medication - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as



Allergan plc ( Ireland )

) Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH ( Germany )

) Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited ( Japan )

) Eli Lilly and Company ( USA )

) Innovative Med Concepts, Inc. ( USA )

) Pfizer, Inc. ( USA )

) Pierre Fabre Médicament ( France )

) SWITCHBIOTECH LLC ( USA )

) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Prelude

Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Market: A Nascent Sector

A Glance at the Current & Future Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Portfolio

FDA Approved Fibromyalgia Drugs

IMC-1: A Revolutionary Combination Therapy

Daiichi Sankyo's Mirogabalin Drug Improvises on Lyrica

Tonix Pharma Develops Newer Sublingual Formulation of Cyclobenzaprine

Understanding Heightened Effect of Pain in Women Due to Fibromyalgia

Inconsistencies and Loopholes in Current Fibromyalgia Diagnoses

Fibromyalgia Treatment through High-Pressure Oxygen Application

EU approves New Device to Treat Fibromyalgia and Migraine

2. AVAILABLE & PIPELINE FIBROMYALGIA DRUGS - AN OVERVIEW



Medications Used in the Fibromyalgia Treatment

Pain Relievers

Antidepressants

Anti-Seizure Drugs

Medication for Improving Sleep

Muscle Relaxants

Antipsychotics

A Glance at Available Fibromyalgia Drugs

Lyrica (pregabalin)

Cymbalta (duloxetine HCl)

Savella® (milnacipran HCl)

Fibromyalgia Products in Pipeline

Mirogabalin

IMC-1

SWT06101



3. FIBROMYALGIA - THE DISEASE, SYMPTOMS, AND DIAGNOSIS



Fibromyalgia: An Introduction

History of Fibromyalgia

Controversies Surrounding Fibromyalgia

Pathogenesis of Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia Symptoms

Diagnosis of Fibromyalgia



4. MANAGEMENT OF FIBROMYALGIA



Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Fibromyalgia

Nutritional Therapy

Exercise

Cognitive Behavior Therapy

Pharmacological Treatment Alternatives for Fibromyalgia

Antidepressants

Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCA)

Dopamine Agonists

Muscle Relaxants

Selective Serotonin-Norephinephrine Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Drug Therapy for Fibromyalgia-Related Fatigue

Other Therapeutic Agents for Fibromyalgia Treatment

Conclusion

5. CLINICAL STUDIES & PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS



Cannabis Science Introduces Fibromyalgia Pain Relief Medication

Soterix Medical Launches PainX tDCS Treatment in Canada

Synovation Medical Group to Conduct Study on NeuroMetrix's Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Innovative Med Concepts' IMC-1

Soterix Medical's PainX Treatment Receives CE Mark Approval

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase 3 Trial of TNX-102 SL

Pfizer's Lyrica Fails to Meet FDA Requirements in Post- Marketing Study

to Meet FDA Requirements in Post- Marketing Study Premier Biomedical to Submit Application to FDA for Fibromyalgia Therapy

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



