Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC PINK: SNCGF) (the "Company"). is pleased to announce that the spring drill program commenced on May 16th at its Houlton Woodstock manganese property located in Carleton County, 5 km NW of Woodstock, New Brunswick. The program consists of approximately 1,600 meters of drilling on the Sharpe and Moody Hill areas of the deposit where previous widely-spaced drilling in 2016 intersected MnO grades such as 16.73% over 32.85m (107.8 feet) and 13.87% over 52.6m (172.5 feet) (news release dated Feb 14, 2017).The drilling component of the program is expected to last about 3 weeks. Final assay results should be in-hand by early July.

In addition core samples have already been sent to well-known industrial laboratories with prior experience in manganese hydrometallurgy to perform laboratory scale leaching tests to determine the manganese recovery and sulphuric acid consumption, as these are key process design and operating cost drivers. We anticipate receiving the test results within the next 4-6 weeks. These expected results will potentially enable Manganese X Energy Corp to further validate their findings in order to produce and optimize the value added manganese materials required within the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry.

We are also continuing our due diligence of our potential acquisition of an additional manganese property.

Qualified Persons and QA/QC

Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo Manganese X Energy's Vice President of Exploration, is designated as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 with respect to this release and has reviewed the contents for accuracy

