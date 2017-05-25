Research and Markets - Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Growth Opportunities 2017-2022 Featuring NXP Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics, ST Microelectronics and Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market" report to their offering.

The global automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach an estimated $45.9 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global automotive semiconductor market looks good with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing vehicle production, increasing semiconductor content per vehicle, growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems, and growing government regulations regarding CO2 emissions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of high efficiency power semiconductors and development of smaller single-chips for radar sensors.

Automotive semiconductor companies profiled in this market report include NXP semiconductor N.V, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporations, ST Microelectronics, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. Several of these companies are seeking mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives to drive growth.

On the basis of our comprehensive research, the author forecasts that the sensor and discrete power segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive semiconductor market, the integrated circuits segment is expected to remain the largest market. The integrated circuit is an essential component of electronic control units. The ICs interact with one another in the system and ensure movement, information, and safety, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to high vehicle production, improvement in the economic conditions, and increasing investment by the industry players within the APAC region.



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive semiconductor market by component type, vehicle type, application type, fuel type and region, as follows:

Automotive semiconductor market by component type ($ Million from 2011 to 2022):

- Microcontrollers

- Integrated Circuits

- Sensors

- Discrete Power

- Others

Automotive semiconductor market by vehicle type ($ Million from 2011 to 2022):

- Small Cars

- Compact Cars

- Mid-Size Cars

- Large Cars

- SUV& Crossover

- MPV

- Pickup

- HCV

- Sports/Unclassified Vehicles

Automotive semiconductor market by application type ($ Million from 2011 to 2022):

- Powertrain

- Chassis

- Safety

- Networking/Communication

- Body Electronics

- Driver Information Systems

Automotive semiconductor market by Fuel type ($ Million from 2011 to 2022):

- Diesel

- Gasoline

- Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Automotive Semiconductor Market: Market Dynamics



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Infineon Technologies AG

Micron Technology

NXP Semiconductors N.V

ON Semiconductor

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporations

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V

TOSHIBA

Texas Instruments Incorporated

